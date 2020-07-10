HAMILTON's Ryan Vasquez Launches Voting Initiative

With the pandemic crippling campaigns across the country by limiting in-person organizing and volunteer events, candidates in tight races are desperate for ways to connect with their constituents. Swing From Home, led by Hamilton star Ryan Vasquez, asked campaigns decided by narrow margins in 2018 to see how they could help. The resounding answer? Volunteers.

Swing From Home connects people from all over the country directly to campaigns in need of them at the state and local level. In an election year that will have ramifications for the next decade due to redistricting, Swing From Home will equip these local campaigns with an army of volunteers who will help flip and hold those important seats for Democrats in November and beyond.

Having played the role of Alexander Hamilton on Broadway, Vasquez is no stranger to the revolution, so when the shutdown in New York began, he got to work on this fast-growing grassroots volunteer effort. "2020 has seen an unprecedented level of engagement, but with the presidential race being what it is, many people that I talk to feel at a loss as to how to make a tangible difference this November. Swing From Home allows people to connect and contribute to local candidates where they can meaningfully move the needle and make change at the state and local level by lending a hand, be it by text or phone banking, donating, or becoming a full-time volunteer from your computer."

Swing From Home, which launched this week and has already planned collaborations with multiple campaigns, is now available as a resource for folks looking to focus their energy in races that matter ahead of November. Visit SwingFromHome.com, or follow them at @SwingFromHome on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.







