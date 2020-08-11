Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

George Takei, Daniel Davis and More To Star In SILVER FOXES

The industry-only streamed reading will take place on Wednesday, August 19 at 6pm ET.

Aug. 11, 2020  


Sing Out, Louise! Productions will hold an industry-only streamed reading of Silver Foxes, an original play written by television stalwarts Stan Zimmerman and James Berg ("The Golden Girls," "Roseanne," "Gilmore Girls") starring George Takei ("Star Trek," Broadway's Allegiance), Daniel Davis ("The Nanny," the recent Broadway revival of Noises Off), Jim J. Bullock ("Too Close for Comfort," "Alf"), Garrett Clayton (Hairspray Live, television's "The Fosters"), and Daniele Gaither (MadTV). The cast will be directed by television and Broadway star Michael Urie (Torch Song, "Ugly Betty").

Inspired by Gen Silent, a 2010 documentary about LGBT seniors, Silver Foxes is described as a gay version of "The Golden Girls." Benny and Chuck, two older gay men (Takei and Davis), rescue their dear friend Cecil (Bullock) from a homophobic senior living facility and bring him to live with them in Palm Springs.

Hannah Woodward serves as the Stage Manager.

The streamed reading will take place on Wednesday, August 19 at 6pm ET. The link will only be sent to those who RSVP via joey@singoutlouiseproductions.com.



