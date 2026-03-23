Foundation For Stage Managers Names New Board Directors As Organization Enters Fifth Year

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The Foundation for Stage Managers has announced the appointment of four new Board Directors as it enters its fifth year: Stacy Blackburn, Sam Caughron, Ira Mont, and Franklin Swann. The organization also confirmed the addition of Jason Daunter and Rich Costabile to its Advisory Board and recognized founding member Robert Sutherland Cohen with Emeritus status.

The appointments come as the Foundation continues its grantmaking work supporting professional stage managers and the broader theatre community. Since its founding, the organization has provided funding for research, certification, independent study, and professional development opportunities, as well as grants to organizations serving stage management professionals.

Stacy Blackburn currently serves as Production Manager and Assistant of Production and Stage Management at Virginia Tech and is Chair of the Financial Oversight Committee for The Stage Managers’ Association. Sam Caughron began her career in Las Vegas and has worked internationally with Spiegelworld and Cirque du Soleil; she now works in technical management and labor coordination.

Ira Mont brings more than four decades of experience in stage management across Broadway, national tours, and regional theatre, and has held leadership roles within Actors’ Equity Association. Franklin Swann’s career spans Broadway, large-scale events, and production strategy, and he currently serves as Production Supervisor for multiple Broadway productions and Director of Strategy and Production for Hudson Scenic.

Robert Sutherland Cohen, a founding member of the Foundation, has been named Board Emeritus. His career includes more than 50 years in stage and production management across theatre, opera, and festivals, along with leadership roles in The Stage Managers’ Association and a tenure as Associate Professor at Brooklyn College.

The Foundation for Stage Managers was established to provide targeted support for stage managers and those pursuing careers in stage and event management. The organization will continue its work with expanded leadership as it moves into its next phase.

Additional information about the Foundation for Stage Managers and its programs is available through the organization.





