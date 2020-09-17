Flushing Town Hall to Offer Free Virtual Artist Professional Development Conversations

The series launches on Wednesday, September 23 at 7:00 PM (EST).







To enhance its mission of bringing people together by providing global arts for global communities, Flushing Town Hall invites artists of all disciplines to take part in a new free series of Artist Professional Development Conversations, that will share tips, insights, and best practices for navigating the business side of an artistic career.

Launching on Wednesday, September 23 at 7:00 PM (EST), the new professional development series "Ask a Presenter" with Ellen Kodadek, FTH Executive Director and Artistic Director, will kick off with a conversation on how to get in touch with venues. Ellen Kodadek will demystify the process of reaching out to venues and organizations for presentation opportunities and go over how to know if a presentation space is a good fit for an artist's practice, how to best communicate with the venue to gain their interest, and strategies for making the best impression to presenters. The conversation will be followed by a Q&A.

The session is free but RSVP is required. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link prior to the event date. Artists can RSVP here.

Continuing the series on October 28, Jessican Peña, FTH Artistic Director of Development, and Jay House, FTH Grants Manager will lead a conversation about "Fundraising for Individual Artists 101." Both FTH staff members will discuss an overview approach to fundraising tailored for individual artists. Strategies for getting financial and other types of support for arts practice from friends, family, and other sources not in artists' networks will be covered. The conversation will be followed by a Q&A.

The session is free but RSVP is required. Registered participants will receive a Zoom link prior to the event date. Artists can RSVP here.

The virtual artist professional development series will continue throughout the fall with each session featuring talks with Flushing Town Hall staff members to discuss how to better support, present, and market an artistic practice. Topics include fundraising, booking and programming with presentation venues, and PR and marketing strategies.

New dates and RSVP information will be posted under Flushing Town Hall's online programming FTH at Home.







