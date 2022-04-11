FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL to Present Industry Reading







Today Broadway is seeing more and more revivals of successful musicals from the golden age of musicals of decades past. During the 21st century, very few fresh and timely musicals that have the potential to become classics are being presented on the stage. Fly More Than You Fall, a brand-new musical production, which intends to be gracing the stages of Broadway soon,

hopes to fall into that category - classic, evergreen musical production. Fly More Than You Fall will be presenting an industry reading of the production on May 9 at 2pm and May 10 at 11am. Fly More Than You Fall tells the inspiring story of a young teenage girl, Malia who undergoes a frightening journey.

When Malia is told of her mother's terminal cancer she looks for a way to come to terms with all the things she is feeling - so she looks toward what she sees as the only way she feels she can - by writing fiction. Malia generates a fictional tale of a young bird who lacks the confidence to

fly. The challenges faced by Malia's imaginary bird as it seeks to gain the self-confidence to overcome the fear of falling in order to soar in the sky mirrors Malia's own true struggles to deal with her mother's tragic diagnosis - to overcome her fears of losing her beloved mother. Through the help of love, encouragement and humor from family and friends both the fictional bird and Malia herself come through to fly in the face of fear. Produced by Tony and Olivier winning theatre producer, Marc David Levine and Directed by Lili-Anne Brown, the creative team consists of: Eric Holmes for Book/ Co-Lyrics and Nat Zegree for Music/Lyrics.

In April 2018, after two-years of initial development, Fly More Than You Fall was workshopped with Syracuse University's Department of Drama under the guidance of Marie Kemp and Ralph Zito. August 2019 saw a fully staged production that was presented at Utah Valley University (UVU). A savvy musical theatre audience, Utah is one of the top states in the country for arts participation, ranking first in the nation in a National Endowment for the Arts poll for adults who attend live music, theater and dance.

GEMINI THEATRICAL, LLC - Founded in 2015 by Marc David Levine (Producer) founded Gemini Theatrical Investors, LLC in 2015 in order to create a new means of reaching new investors to support Broadway, Off-Broadway, and West End productions. Gemini Theatrical's Broadway credits include: Company, Tina-The Tina Turner Musical, Hadestown (Tony Award), The Sound Inside, Be More Chill, The Lifespan of a Fact, Faranelli and The King, Meteor Shower, Sunset Blvd (revival), On Your Feet! An Act of God, Les Liaisons Dangerouses, Side Show. Tony nominations: Indecent, Carousel. West End: Company (Olivier Award), Be More Chill, Heisenberg, Show Boat. Upcoming productions on Broadway include Mr. Saturday Night along with American Buffalo (revival).