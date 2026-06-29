Envoy Theatricals Expands General Management Team

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Envoy Theatricals, the theatrical general management firm founded by Samuel Dallas, has added Marty McGuire as General Manager and the appointment of Anna Rhoads as Assistant General Manager.

McGuire joins Envoy after serving as Associate General Manager at TT Partners, where he worked on a number of acclaimed Broadway productions, including The Book of Mormon, Schmigadoon, the 2025 revival of Chess, Operation Mincemeat, Illinoise, The Hills of California, and Merrily We Roll Along, among others. In his new role, McGuire will support the firm’s current slate of productions while helping cultivate and service new clients and projects.

Rhoads joined Envoy in February 2026 following her tenure at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM). As Assistant General Manager, she supports the firm’s day-to-day operations, client relations, and production management activities across the company’s growing portfolio.

“One of the most rewarding parts of building Envoy has been assembling a team of talented, thoughtful professionals who share a commitment to exceptional client service,” said Samuel Dallas, Founder and General Manager of Envoy Theatricals. “Marty brings invaluable Broadway experience and strong industry relationships, while Anna has already become an integral part of our operations. As our client roster and production slate continue to grow, I’m excited to work alongside both of them as we remain focused on providing personalized, hands-on service to every project we support.”

“I am so thrilled to join Envoy Theatricals and excited to continue building an exceptional team dedicated to providing unwavering general management services in support of our producers,” added McGuire. “Continuing this Fall on Broadway with Other Desert Cities and Paranormal Activity, we look forward to furnishing our team’s unified standards of excellence to our shows on Broadway, off-Broadway, and beyond.”

Founded in 2025, Envoy Theatricals provides comprehensive general management services for theatrical productions and live Entertainment Ventures. The firm works closely with producers, investors, creative teams, and industry partners to guide projects from development through production and beyond, with a focus on strategic planning, financial oversight, operational excellence, and client-centered service.







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