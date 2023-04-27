Doug Reside and Elliott Masie to Host AI & Theater Discussion in May







Gather on a Zoom call with Broadway Colleagues for an interactive discussion and briefing on how AI may impact Theater and Broadway in the months/years ahead.

Moderators Doug Reside (Billy Rose Theater Division of New York Public Library for the Performing Arts) and Elliott Masie (Masie Productions & Broadway Hackathon) will host both a briefing on the current AI technologies and their potential impacts on all aspects of theater.

Reserve a Space:

Tuesday, May 2nd from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET

Click Here

How will the rapidly evolving AI Apps and Systems including ChatGPT, Dall-E Image Generator and more impact the world of Theater including content creation, content rights, marketing, audience engagement, auditioning process, contract issues and more

AI & THEATER IMPACTS: A DISCUSSION

Tuesday, May 2nd from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern

RSVP for the Zoom Session: Click Here

This event is neither promoting or denigrating AI-instead, makes space for a key moment to engage in an open dialogue about the potential impacts of AI on Theater.