Doug Reside and Elliott Masie to Host AI & Theater Discussion in May

The Zoom call will be held Tuesday, May 2nd from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET.

Apr. 27, 2023  


Gather on a Zoom call with Broadway Colleagues for an interactive discussion and briefing on how AI may impact Theater and Broadway in the months/years ahead.

Moderators Doug Reside (Billy Rose Theater Division of New York Public Library for the Performing Arts) and Elliott Masie (Masie Productions & Broadway Hackathon) will host both a briefing on the current AI technologies and their potential impacts on all aspects of theater.

Tuesday, May 2nd from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. ET
How will the rapidly evolving AI Apps and Systems including ChatGPT, Dall-E Image Generator and more impact the world of Theater including content creation, content rights, marketing, audience engagement, auditioning process, contract issues and more

AI & THEATER IMPACTS: A DISCUSSION

Tuesday, May 2nd from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Eastern
This event is neither promoting or denigrating AI-instead, makes space for a key moment to engage in an open dialogue about the potential impacts of AI on Theater.






New Entertainment Community Fund Survey Spotlights Pandemic Impact On Entertainment Industry Workers
The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, the national human services organization supporting the needs of those working in the entertainment and performing arts industry, today released the results of a new survey assessing the needs of the entertainment community three years after a national shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic that left tens of thousands of workers in the entertainment industry unemployed and uninsured.
Tyne Daly, John Glover & More to Star in A BRIEF CRACK OF LIGHT Industry Readings
Walking Path Entertainment, LLC will present two private industry readings (by invitation only) of A Brief Crack of Light, a play written by William Semans and Roy M. Close.
Creative Pinellas Announces Barbara St. Clair to Retire as Chief Executive Officer
Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas has announced that she will retire at the end of this year. She has led Pinellas County’s non-profit Local Arts Agency (LAA) since 2016.
BroadwayHD Welcomes McLean Mills as New Director of Content and Production
BroadwayHD has appointed McLean Mills as new Director of Content and Production.

April 27, 2023

Moderators Doug Reside (Billy Rose Theater Division of New York Public Library for the Performing Arts) and Elliott Masie (MASIE Productions & Broadway Hackathon) will host both a briefing on the current AI technologies and their potential impacts on all aspects of theater.
April 27, 2023

The Dramatists Legal Defense Fund (DLDF) has announced the recipients of 2023 Defender Awards. By refusing to succumb to the banning of books and drag performances, both recipients are leaders in the fight against censorship and the repression of free speech that has overtaken parts of the country.
April 27, 2023

The Entertainment Community Fund, formerly The Actors Fund, the national human services organization supporting the needs of those working in the entertainment and performing arts industry, today released the results of a new survey assessing the needs of the entertainment community three years after a national shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic that left tens of thousands of workers in the entertainment industry unemployed and uninsured.
April 25, 2023

Walking Path Entertainment, LLC will present two private industry readings (by invitation only) of A Brief Crack of Light, a play written by William Semans and Roy M. Close.
April 25, 2023

Barbara St. Clair, CEO of Creative Pinellas has announced that she will retire at the end of this year. She has led Pinellas County’s non-profit Local Arts Agency (LAA) since 2016.
