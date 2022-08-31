Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Directors Gathering Announces (DG) Convening: ​Manifesting an Ecosystem for Directors

The gathering will take place virtually October 15-17, 2022.

Aug. 31, 2022  


Directors Gathering Announces (DG) Convening: ​Manifesting an Ecosystem for Directors

Directors Gathering has announced (DG) Convening:​Manifesting an Ecosystem for Directors, building an interconnected and diverse community for directors. The gathering will take place virtually October 15-17, 2022.

This fall, gather virtually with (DG), (DG) Members, and the extended directing community to determine ways we can build a director-centric ecosystem, together.​

"We want to create an inclusive, dynamic, centralized, and welcoming environment for theatre directors to convene with their community of peers and colleagues that have a vested interest in the work of an ecosystem for theatre directors."

(DG) offers a discounted Convening registration rate to members of our community who have determined that they need the discount in order to experience the (DG) Convening. For more information on the discounted Full Weekend Package, click here.

Learn more and register here.





