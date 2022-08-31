Directors Gathering Announces (DG) Convening: ​Manifesting an Ecosystem for Directors







Directors Gathering has announced (DG) Convening:​Manifesting an Ecosystem for Directors, building an interconnected and diverse community for directors. The gathering will take place virtually October 15-17, 2022.

This fall, gather virtually with (DG), (DG) Members, and the extended directing community to determine ways we can build a director-centric ecosystem, together.​

"We want to create an inclusive, dynamic, centralized, and welcoming environment for theatre directors to convene with their community of peers and colleagues that have a vested interest in the work of an ecosystem for theatre directors."

