Dialect Coach Joan Washington Dies at 74







BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that dialect coach Joan Washington has died at 74.

Washington was born on December 21, 1949 in Aberdeen, Scotland as Joan Geddie. She was a voice and dialect coach for numerous TV and film projects beginning in 1983.

She is known for her work on The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou (2004), Crimson Peak (2015) and Red Sparrow (2018). She was married to Richard E. Grant.

Washington worked alongside a number of notable actors, including Ralph Fiennes on 2012's Great Expectations, Glen Close on 102 Dalmations, Cate Blanchett on 2004's The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, Anne Hathaway on The Witches and both Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and Stars Wars: Attack of the Clones.