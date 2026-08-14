Daniel Quadrino and More to Star in THE ONE: A GAY MUSICAL COMEDY Industry Reading

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A private invitation-only industry reading of THE ONE: A GAY MUSICAL COMEDY will be presented on August 28 at A.R.T/NEW YORK. THE ONE: A GAY MUSICAL COMEDY features a book and lyrics by Rom Reznik, with music and direction by Cnaan Levkovich. The new English adaptation, including the translated book and lyrics, is by Evan Brodsky and Cnaan Levkovich, reimagining the story in the heart of New York City.

When Michael, a 27-year-old serial monogamist, is dumped by his dream boyfriend, he's forced to confront the chaotic nightmare of being a single gay man in New York City. Disillusioned by his overbearing Jewish mother, Michael is nowhere near the future she envisioned for him. As he searches for love, he encounters a manifestation-obsessed stalker, a Gen Z Hinge date, a Shakespeare-quoting twunk, and a Grindr-fueled spiral featuring Connor the Otter, Dom Top, Sub Bottom, The Swingers, and more. Will Michael find The One, or become the pigeon-feeding elder of Washington Square Park? The One is a sharp, irreverent musical comedy about modern dating, chosen family, and the never-ending journey of finding yourself.

Originally premiering in January 2022, THE ONE enjoyed a sold-out run in the fringe theatre scene before transferring to a leading national theatre. It subsequently became the inaugural production at the newly renovated Hameshulash LGBTQ+ Theatre. Now in its fifth year, THE ONE is the theatre's most successful production and has become a celebrated fixture of the international queer cultural landscape.

In 2022, the musical received the Golden Hedgehog Award for Original Music (Cnaan Levkovich), receiving nominations for Best Choreography, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Ensemble, and was shortlisted for the Golden Hedgehog Festival. An original cast album was released in 2025.

The cast will include Daniel Assetta (& Juliet), Jordan Brown (Book of Mormon), Cade Ostermeyer (Heathers), and Daniel Quadrino (Wicked). Meraly Morales-Tula serves as the Production Stage Manager, casting by Mary Estrera, and produced by Brissa Lopez Productions.

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