DGF Traveling Masters is Now Accepting Applications

The Dramatists Guild Foundation (DGF) Traveling Masters program will now be open to applications on a rolling basis.

Traveling Masters is a nationwide education program providing master classes and events on the craft of writing. The program presents an incredible opportunity for students, aspiring

professionals, and theater lovers to connect with the giants of American theater. Event attendees get the rare chance to connect with some of the most prominent writers of our time, where they can be inspired and challenged to improve their own writing and gain insight into specific shows, and also learn more about the creators of those shows.

Participants get the chance to interact with award-winning writers, allowing them to learn, ask questions, and develop their talents with input from true experts. Participants in each state gain insight into the real-life experiences of renowned playwrights.

"DGF's Traveling Masters program is about accessibility - providing communities access to award-winning artists and expertise. There are talented dramatists in every single state who deserve the opportunity to learn from the best. With this new application model, we will be able to connect this program to those dramatists in a more efficient way. I am thrilled for this next step in the program's evolution." - Tessa Raden Gregory, DGF Program Manager

Founded in 2011, the Traveling Masters program sends Masters to 12 communities annually and has reached over 15,000 writers nationwide; this year, DGF will have reached all 50 states with the program. Previous Traveling Masters include Paula Vogel (Indecent), Lynn Ahrens & Stephen Flaherty (Ragtime), Lauren Yee (The Great Leap), Chris Miller & Nathan Tysen (Tuck Everlasting), Lisa Kron (Fun Home), Antoinette Nwandu (Pass Over), and more.

Applications are divided into four separate categories: academic institutions, producing organizations, non-producing organizations, and festivals. Applications must be submitted a minimum of four months in advance of the desired event dates. To learn more or apply, visit https://dgf.org/programs/traveling-masters/.







