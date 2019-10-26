DGF Honors Roe Green By Renaming Program

The Dramatists Guild Foundation has announced that it has renamed its Traveling Masters program to the Roe Green Traveling Masters program in honor of the generosity of Roe Green. Ms. Green has served on the Board of Directors of the organization for five years, helping grow the scope and impact of its programs.

The newly renamed Roe Green Traveling Masters is a national education program providing students, professionals, and theater lovers with free master classes, workshops, and public events on the craft of writing. This supplements arts education for students and adults who might otherwise have limited access. Ms. Green remarked: "I have traveled the entire world, and I am always amazed by the people I meet. Sadly, many of these wonderful, smart people are never given the proper tools to fully express their unique stories. I love this program because by training writers outside of major cities, DGF is broadening the horizon of theater and helping to shape a more diverse, rich, and skilled artistic future." The renaming of the program coincides with another programmatic milestone. DGF will have taken Roe Green Traveling Masters to all 50 states by the end of this year.

Ms. Green will attend the 2019 DGF Gala, hosted by Jason Alexander, on November 4th to speak about her commitment to DGF. In addition to her support of Roe Green Traveling Masters and her service on the Board, she was an Executive Producer of the Legacy Project, DGF's documentary series which pairs the most esteemed writing talent of our time in conversation. Thanks to Roe Green's support, DGF was able to produce a third volume of the series and offer the episodes online free of charge.

Roe Green has a long history of supporting artistic institutions across the country. Her experience in stage and business management includes Cain Park; the Cleveland Opera; and the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. She is responsible for the Roe Green Visiting Director Series for the School of Theatre and Dance at Kent State and the University of Colorado, and "Green House," a shelter for domestic violence survivors in Geauga, Ohio. Ms. Green, "avid" theatergoer and traveler to over 160 countries, was a competitive ballroom dancer for more than 12 years. Green believes that "art is what makes us human. Art gives us our humanity - if people can't create any longer, we're in trouble." Her philosophy on giving is, "If I have five oranges, I eat one, save one, and give the other three away." She is the President Emeritus of CAVORT, Inc., the Conference About Volunteers of Regional Theatres, a member of Kent State University School of Theatre and Dance Advisory Board, the Foundation Board of Kent State University, the Board of Case Western Reserve, the Board of Porthouse Theatre, the Board of the Cleveland Play House, and the Governor's International Council of the Shaw Festival in Canada. She serves on the board of the Cultural Council of Palm Beach County and supports a number of arts and culture-based causes in and around Palm Beach, Florida. In addition to her extensive giving in the arts, she is also a major supporter of the Jewish Federation of Cleveland's Campaign for Jewish Needs, and University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center. In November 2012, Roe Green was recognized with the University of Colorado Alumni Recognition Award for "her generosity of spirit, her allegiance to learning and her passionate advocacy for the arts." In 2004, she established the Roe Green Visiting Theatre Artist Residency, which provides funds to annually bring to campus an accomplished theatre professional to work alongside CU Students. Ms. Green has also pledged $2 million in order to establish the Roe Green Endowed Chair in Theatre, the first endowed faculty position in the arts at CU-Boulder.







