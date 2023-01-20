Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cycle 3 of Douglas Lyons' The NEXT WAVE INITIATIVE to Open Submission This Month

Applications will open January 23th, 2023.

Jan. 20, 2023  


Cycle 3 of Douglas Lyons' The NEXT WAVE INITIATIVE to Open Submission This Month The Next Wave Initiative has announced open submissions for Cycle 3 of its scholarship program. Founded by Broadway multi-hyphenate, Douglas Lyons (Parade at City Center, and Chicken and Biscuits,), The Next Wave Initiative is a developmental branch of The Directors Company committed to amplifying future Black voices in the American theatre. All of the proceeds from the initiative funds its scholarships, awards and operational costs.

NWI available scholarships include: The Lorraine Hansberry Writing Scholarship, The Spike Lee Directing Scholarship, The Hattie McDaniel Acting Scholarship, The Alvin Ailey Dance Scholarship and The Black Excellence Impact Award. Applications will open January 23th, 2023 and must be submitted by March 16th, 2023 at 11:59pm EST. Finalists will be announced in Spring 2023.

Since its launch in June 2020, NWI has successfully raised over $30,000 towards its programming. 2022, NWI Alvin Ailey Award winner, Isio Maya, is currently rehearsing for her Broadway debut in The Lion King. All applicants must be Black and pursuing an undergraduate or graduate degree in one of the four disciplines listed. All genders and ages are welcomed. To learn more about applying or donating to the program please visit directorscompany.org.






