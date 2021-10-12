Creative Goods Launches 'Curtain Collect' Program, Allowing Theatergoers To Shop Show Merchandise From Their Seats







Creative Goods Merchandise recently launched their newest program, Curtain Collect, which allows theater patrons to forego crowded theater lobbies and shop show merchandise directly from their seats.

The Curtain Collect program will be available for upcoming Broadway performances of Company, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton, Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, MJ The Musical, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical and Waitress.

The process is simple: signage placed throughout participating theatres directs audiences to scan a QR code to shop via Curtain Collect, where they can order their desired merchandise and pay via their mobile device any time before the beginning of Act II. Purchases will be ready for pickup at the designated in-theatre location at the end of the show.

"Broadway theaters have limited space, and we always do the best job to create the most dynamic sales experience for the consumers. While we love a crowded lobby, because that means we are selling tickets, the reality is that a portion of the audience are unable to access merchandise," said Pete Milano, Owner of Creative Goods. "At Creative Goods we aim to continue to push the theatergoing experience forward and find new ways to reach the audience."

Creative is a boutique full-service merchandising agency that specializes in live theater. Born in New York City, and now a global agency, the company delivers service under the simple belief that merchandise is marketing. The products they create are more than just souvenirs-they're a platform for theatregoers to support their favorite show and take a piece of it home with them. Every wear of a t-shirt, or sip from a coffee mug should serve as a reminder of star performances, tears shed, and laughter laughed, and act as a beacon to reclaim those memories once the curtain comes down on a performance.