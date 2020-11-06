Creative Artists Agency Hires Dr. Sharoni Little as Head of Diversity and Inclusion Department

Dr. Little was previously the vice dean and senior diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at the USC Marshall School of Business.







Creative Artists Agency has hired Dr. Sharoni Little as its head of global inclusion strategy, Backstage reports. Dr. Little will oversee and build on the agency's diversity efforts.

"CAA has clearly made diversity, equity, inclusion, and antiracism a strategic priority for the company, valuing its profoundly positive impact not only on CAA's workplace, but far beyond," said Little in a statement. "I am inspired by the agency's commitment to take an active, innovative and vocal role in using its unique access, resources and relationships to shine light and create real and sustaining change. I look forward to contributing to that ongoing process, alongside the many leaders within CAA who have been vital in forging this important and inclusive path."

Dr. Little was previously the vice dean and senior diversity, equity, and inclusion officer at the USC Marshall School of Business. She's also been an advisor to several global organizations. Little has partnered with the Obama Foundation, the Aspen Institute, the Children and Nature Network, the Children's Defense Fund, and the Kellogg Foundation.

"Sharoni is a person of great character and supports the values and vision of our company," said CAA President Richard Lovett in a statement. "She will help us accelerate the momentum created by Kevin Lin, Ruben Garcia, and so many others at CAA in creating the most positive and optimistic culture we can possibly have."

Read more on Backstage.







View More Industry Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You