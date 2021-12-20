Concord Theatricals and Irving Berlin's Estate Announce Extension of Long-Term Relationship







Concord Theatricals has announced that it is extending its representation as the exclusive worldwide theatrical agent for the estate of Irving Berlin. The Irving Berlin Collection, which includes audience favorites Annie Get Your Gun, White Christmas and Holiday Inn, has been championed through Concord's R&H Theatricals imprint for over thirty years.

"We have been very proud to represent the great musicals of Irving Berlin for the past three decades and are thrilled to extend this long and successful relationship. In addition to licensing this classic collection, we have developed wonderful new Irving Berlin stage musicals such as White Christmas and Holiday Inn," said Bill Gaden, President of Concord Theatricals. "We look forward to continuing to find new opportunities for the catalog in venues around the world, as well as creating more new stage musicals based on the amazing songs and movies of Irving Berlin in the years to come."

"The descendants of Irving Berlin remain tremendously pleased with their longstanding relationship with the team at Concord and look forward to continued collaboration with them as their exclusive global theatrical partner for years to come," said Mary G. Campbell of J.P. Morgan, on behalf of the legendary author's estate.

