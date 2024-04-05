Concord Theatricals Acquires From Avalon Secondary Rights For OPERATION MINCEMEAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.









Concord Theatricals has secured from Avalon exclusive worldwide secondary licensing rights to David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts’ 2024 Best New Musical WhatsOnStage Award and six-time Olivier Award nominated West End hit, Operation Mincemeat. A release timeline will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit concordsho.ws/PerformOperationMincemeatUK .

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts said “To join Concord’s absolutely mind-boggling roster is the honour of our lives. We wanted to write a musical that shows that no matter what you have at hand, no matter your set, your cast, your limits - you can create an incredible adventure.”

Producer Jon Thoday for Avalon said “We are delighted Concord has acquired the non-replica rights for Operation Mincemeat, and look forward to aspiring theatre makers breathing further life into this production around the world in due course.”

Steven Greenhalgh, Concord Theatricals’ VP of Acquisitions Artistic Development said today, “We are immensely proud to be representing the global secondary licensing rights to the West End hit Operation Mincemeat. From small beginnings David, Felix, Natasha and Zoë spent years crafting this very special musical and Concord Theatricals has enjoyed supporting them every step of the way. In collaboration with Avalon, we look forward to encouraging our theatre makers to embrace all the wit, heart and sangria Operation Mincemeat has to offer. Mission accepted. Huzzah!”

Operation Mincemeat had its world premiere at New Diorama Theatre in 2019, followed by runs at Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and an extended run at Riverside Studios in 2022. The production’s West End transfer to Fortune Theatre opened on 9 May 2023, with previews from 29 March 2023. “The year’s funniest musical” (The Washington Post) was named the Best New Musical at the 2024 WhatOnStage Awards and recently received 6 Olivier Award nominations including for Best New Musical. With 67 5-star reviews, critics have nearly universally declared that this “irrepressible wartime musical is a West End triumph” (The Guardian).

The West End production is directed by Robert Hastie and choreographed by Jenny Arnold. The cast features SpitLip members David Cumming, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, along with Claire-Marie Hall, Jak Malone, Seán Carey, Geri Allen, Christian Andrews and Holly Sumpton.

The year is 1943 and we’re losing the war. Luckily, we’re about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse. Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won the Allies World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?

Operation Mincemeat is presented in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip), who have supported since the Southwark Playhouse runs. The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat. In May 2023, Sony Music released the Original Cast Recording, which has been streamed over 2 million times worldwide.





