Complete Casting Announced For Bespoke Plays MEET CUTE

BESPOKE PLAYS - a new play reading series - announces Laura Darrell (DIETLAND, Frozen) will lead the first New York public readings of MEET CUTE by CHRISTINE BOYLAN (THE PUNISHER, CLOAK AND DAGGER), on November 3rd and 4th at 7pm at Manhattan Theatre Club Studios. Reservations for these industry presentations may be made by emailing BespokePlays@gmail.com.

An all female-identifying sci-fi rom-com, MEET CUTE tells the story of two women who meet in a bar for the first time, or is it the twelfth? The high concept is matched only by the lyrical language. This industry reading will be directed by Maddie O'Hara (TRIAL) with stage management by Miriam Salzman. The cast is completed by Claire Jamison (THE ENEMY WITHIN), Renee Flemings, Galyana Castillo, Priyanka Krishnan (YOUNGER) and Dandy Barrett.

This will be the inaugural New York reading from BESPOKE PLAYS, a bicoastal play reading series produced by Christine Boylan and Ellie Pyle, in association with Ryan McCurdy. They seek to create opportunities for exchange between Los Angeles and NYC for writers with diverse stories and worldviews using staged readings customized to the goals of the writer and readiness of the play. The direct intention is getting new plays published and programmed. Their company of playwrights in both cities span film, television, and theatrical writers who share a passion of writing for the stage. In addition, the bicoastal relationship helps bring writers to the attention of producers of other media across the entertainment industry.

Contributions are taxa??deductible to the extent permitted by law and can be made through Fractured Atlas at https://fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/bespoke-plays.







