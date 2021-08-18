City Guide Will Host Industry Reception- NYC Tourism Is Back, Start Spreading Your News







As New York City's recovery continues and tourists begin their return, the city's tourism industry will be coming together next Monday, August 30th, for the "NYC Tourism Is Back, Start Spreading Your News" cocktail reception. Popular tourist destination One World Observatory will be hosting the gathering along with City Guide, the nation's largest in-market tourism magazine, which has been serving visitors to NYC since 1982. More than 20 local institutions ranging from BIDs to tourism entities to the Brooklyn Nets have signed on as sponsors.

The event brings NYC's top influencers, including concierges, tour operators, and meeting planners, together with hotel managers, attraction executives, and theater producers. Guests will have the opportunity to reconnect, collaborate, and begin making plans for the comeback of the city's tourism industry. The observatory's main space will host the gathering, providing ample room; all health and safety protocols will be followed, with proof of vaccine or negative test required. Entertainment has not yet been publicly announced but is expected to include top-tier Broadway talent.

The Community Service component of the evening includes a philanthropic donation to hospitality-related organizations who support community members who have been especially disadvantaged. The Actors Fund, NYCAHC Charitable Fund (concierges), and the HANYC Foundation (hotel industry) will be the beneficiaries. Select tourism and hospitality students will be invited to participate and start launching their careers.

The event will take place from 5:30-7:30pm, during "magic hour" when the views from the observatory are among their most dramatic. The site at the top of the tallest building of the Western Hemisphere is fitting in the context of New York City's return to its status as the number one tourist destination in the country.

For additional information, visit: https://www.cityguideny.com/celebration/