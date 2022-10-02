CircusTalk and Circus Ring of Fame Foundation to Present The CircusTalk Member's Voice Award







CircusTalk, the fastest-growing career and casting marketplace for circus and performing arts, and the Circus Ring of Fame have partnered up to launch the first ever CircusTalk Member's Voice Award as part of Circus Ring of Fame's annual Inductee Ceremony. The Member's Voice Award recognizes a circus artist whose work demonstrates courageous expression, social relevance, and artistic and technical acumen.

The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation's core purpose is to recognize the highest achievement in circus arts and culture. As an online resource and career marketplace for the circus and performing arts, CircusTalk shares this purpose and believes that the circus arts-with their inherent balance of risk-taking and trust, their history of accessibility, and their ability to inspire people to re-imagine the possible-have a crucial role to play in shaping the future of the performing arts landscape.

The collaboration between the two organizations creates a bridge from the recognition of historical, traditional talents to the recognition of contemporary talent whose work brings awareness to present-day issues and demonstrates social relevance to the societal and historical context we live in.

The CircusTalk Member's Voice Award nomination structure follows the structure of the Circus Ring of Fame Inductee nominations. Artists are nominated and voted on for this award by the CircusTalk member community. CircusTalk membership is FREE, and registration is open to anyone who works professionally or provides services in the international circus arts. Its community currently has 31K members from 193 countries and is constantly growing. As well, the CircusTalk member profiles comprise the largest living international circus arts database online.

Nominations for the Member's Voice Award are open via the CircusTalk website from Oct 1st. A nomination committee of circus professionals (committee members TBA) will create the final list of nominees that will be up for voting by the community.

The winner will receive the award at The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation award ceremony, which will take place February 4, 2023, in the Circus Sarasota Big Top, located at Nathan Benderson Park Regatta Center.

About Circus Ring of Fame:

The Circus Ring of Fame Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the core purpose of recognizing the highest of achievement in circus arts and culture. https:// www.circusringoffame.org/

About CircusTalk:

CircusTalk.com is an online resource and career marketplace for the circus and performing arts. https://www.circustalk.com