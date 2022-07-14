Business Of Broadway Announces Collaboration With Korea Arts Management







The Business of Broadway has announced an international exchange program with the Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS), a South Korean governmental organization dedicated to the development of Korean performing arts.

Taking place in New York City from July 14 - 24th, the program will include specialized courses curated by The Business of Broadway and industry events focused on sharing knowledge about the current Broadway landscape and commercial model, with six professional producers from Korea. Topics will range from Creative Musical Development and Broadway Finances, to Unions and Guilds, and Accessing and Transacting an Investment. In addition to a partnership with The Business of Broadway, the New York City exchange will also include collaborations with 4DCulture LLC and 7000Miles.

ABOUT KOREA ARTS MANAGEMENT (KAMS)

Founded in 2006, KAMS aims to enhance the Korean performing and visual arts through international exchange. KAMS offers diverse projects with subsidies, research, consulting and educational programs to help Korean art scenes develop relationships and share in community with their global counterparts.

ABOUT THE BUSINESS OF BROADWAY

The Business of Broadway is an educational initiative led by a team of commercial theatre producers - Erica Rotstein (she/her), Heather Shields (she/her), Rachel Sussman (she/her) and Sammy Lopez (he/him) - that seeks to democratize knowledge around how the commercial theatre business operates in order to provide theatremakers of all kinds with greater agency in their careers and build an industry focused on greater transparency and more effective collaboration.

ABOUT 4D CULTURE USA

With the idea that culture adds a 4th dimension to one's experiences, Lydia Kim founded 4DCulture USA in 2014 to foster relationships through theatrical production, investment, and education with local and international partners. 4DCulture has contributed to developments of new musicals, invested in Broadway and off-Broadway productions and hosted creative workshops in New York City.

7000MILES

In 2012, 7000Miles was founded by June Rhee with the vision to bridge the gap between International Artists and the music industry in the North America. The primary business area of 7000Miles include artist booking, management, concert promotion & live music production. Ultimate goal is to create a "Live Music Community" comprised of distinguished artists from around the globe. '7000' refers to the approximate number of miles between Seoul, Korea and New York City which symbolizes "International" and "Cultural Exchange". 'Miles' is a tribute to the legendary jazz musician Miles Davis, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, who had this superior sense of selecting the young talents who will lead the future of jazz and modern music.