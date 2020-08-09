BroadwayHD's Bonnie Comley Recognized As An Industry Leader by Cynopsis Media

The awards are earned by female trailblazers who are pushing the industry forward while empowering and inspiring others.

Cynopsis Media, in partnership with platinum sponsor Turnkey Search, has announced the 2020 class of honorees for the Cynopsis Top Women in Media Awards. The awards are earned by female trailblazers who are pushing the industry forward while empowering and inspiring others. The honorees are innovators, risk-takers, and those instrumental in executing strategy. BroadwayHD founder Bonnie Comley has been recognized in the Industry Leader category.

Comley is a three-time Tony Award-winning producer. She has won an Olivier Award and two Drama Desk Awards for her stage productions. She is a member of The Broadway League where she serves on the Audience Engagement and Education Committee. Comley has produced over 40 films, winning six Telly Awards and one W3 Award. A graduate of the Columbia Business School Digital Business Leadership Program, Comley is the founder and CEO of BroadwayHD, the world's premier online streaming platform delivering over 300 full length shows to theater fans globally.

"We are thrilled to be back celebrating the 2020 class of Cynopsis Top Women in Media," said Rick Alessandri, Managing Director, Media for Turnkey Search. "These women are remarkable leaders, innovators, and risk-takers and are truly worthy of this prestigious industry accolade. Turnkey Search has always been a champion of diversity and inclusion and we're excited to support Cynopsis in highlighting and honoring these incredible executives."

This year, the amazing women honorees will be celebrated via a 4-part virtual awards gala that will be held from Tuesday, October 13th through Friday, October 16th. This event will be free to attend for all that are interested, simply register here.

Register for the awards gala (free!) today and hear from each of these honorees who are taking on the "new normal" world of media with style.

Turnkey Search is proud to be back as a Platinum sponsor and proud partner of the Cynopsis Top Women in Media awards. As the only talent recruitment firm supporting the awards, it reinforces our position of knowing the best and brightest talent in the sports, media and entertainment worlds.







View More Industry Stories Related Articles

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You