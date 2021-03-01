BroadwayHD Founder Bonnie Comley Recognized as Top Female Silicon Valley Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2021







Women's History Month honors the accomplishments of women and great strides are being made but there are still less than 25% female CEOs and even fewer female founders in the media and tech industry. In the March 2021 list of Top Female Tech Entrepreneurs To Watch, Bonnie Comley was recognized as the Founder and CEO of BroadwayHD. Comley already owns a place in history as a Guinness World Record holder for the first live stream of a Broadway show and is leading the digital transformation from stage to screen technology services and making history once again. Comley's deep knowledge of the technology, expertise in marketing, and producing this specialized content have positioned her as a sought-after keynote speaker, moderator, and lecturer for OTT panels and conferences across the country.

"Everyone is subscribing to one or two of the big streamers like Netflix, Amazon, or Hulu, but they are also signing up for niche entertainment services based on their special interests. If you are a theater fan, you are probably already a BroadwayHD subscriber," Comley states, "we are the subscription streaming service with the deepest catalog of full-length Broadway shows." BroadwayHD has over 350 full-length shows available for streaming on-demand.

A recent New York Times article by Michael Paulson claims the "silver-lining" of digitalized theater offerings is the interest in theater by younger audiences. According to Comley, gift certificates to BroadwayHD are now the way the traditional Broadway ticket buyer introduces their children and grandchildren to this art form. BroadwayHD is keeping theater fans engaged with the art form that they love on a 24/7 platform which will ensure an appetite for the live stage shows when theaters reopen.

Comley's strategy of laser-focused high-quality Broadway and West End shows streaming over user-friendly technology seems to be working - BroadwayHD celebrated its fifth year anniversary in October. Under Comley's leadership, BroadwayHD has outlasted dozens of other network platforms like the recent Quibi, Seeso, Al Jazeera America, and Pivot TV which entered the market with much bigger fanfare and bankrolls. The pipeline of content is still robust with new shows rolling out weekly of productions filmed pre-Covid on a proven technology platform.

