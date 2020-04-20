Broadway Stage Manager Launches Timely Uplifting News Podcast

Broadway stage manager Cherie B. Tay (Hadestown, Amelie, Gettin' The Band Back Together) has launched the timely and highly necessary "UNSAD Podcast", (Uplifting News Sleep Aid Daily), for those feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or restless during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"UNSAD Podcast" is available now at http://www.unsadpodcast.com and through most podcast platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcast, Radio Public and more.

Featuring three or more positive stories every day, each episode averages 10 to 15 minutes and is designed to help the listener wind down before sleep. "UNSAD Podcast" does this in two ways. The uplifting content is read by Tay in a calming voice, which soothes the senses. More importantly, it's to remind the listener there is still good in the world while easing the anxiety so many are feeling.

Special guests include Eva Noblezada (Hadestown, Miss Saigon), Kimberly Marable (Hadestown, Lion King), Paige Davis (Trading Spaces), and more to be announced.

"UNSAD Podcast" offers stories that do not center around COVID-19. Examples include the news of a trans advocate who helped craft her alma mater's policies, a "Zonkey" born in Kenya, and Zeders (Zoom Seders) across the world. She also invites listeners to submit their own written stories of good news from their lives to unsadpodcast@gmail.com, to be included in future episodes.

Tay said, "It's been so helpful and therapeutic to have to find at least three good things that happened in the world each day. It reminds me that even though there's suffering and sadness in the world right now, there are always helpers out there. I couldn't find another sleep aid podcast that had good news, so I decided to take my Broadway skills and apply them to podcasting."

Released two weeks ago, "UNSAD Podcast" has already been streamed over 1,000 times by listeners from all over the world, and continues to grow at an astounding rate. Tay said, "It's amazing to see this podcast reach further than the US. People are listening to it in Australia, Spain, Germany, and even Singapore! I hope this podcast brings some joy and comfort to lots of people, no matter where they are."

When Gov. Andrew Cuomo shut down Broadway in March, Tay and her partner tried to find ways of helping others. They delivered groceries to Holocaust survivors in Brooklyn, brought masks and gloves to doctors at NYU Langone, and began fostering a small dog who needed a home during the pandemic. It is this ethos of community, comfort, and support that "UNSAD Podcast" hopes to bring to a larger audience.







Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You