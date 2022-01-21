Broadway Stage Management Symposium Announces Dates & Keynote Speakers For 8th Annual Stage Manager Conference







The 8th annual Broadway Stage Management Symposium will bring together stage managers from around the world on Saturday, May 21st - Sunday, May 22nd, 2022.

After two years as a highly successful online event, the 2022 BSMS will be BOTH live in New York City and Online in an engaging hybrid format. Stage managers from around the world can return to New York City or join via the dynamic online platform.

BSMS is proud to be partnering with the New 42nd Street Studios to present this unique and valuable experience in the new xRStage Times Square. This smart production space offers an exciting and dynamic way for stage managers to engage in person and online using innovative technology.

Produced by stage managers for stage managers, the eighth annual BSMS features discussions, panels, and presentations with the highly-regarded Stage Management professionals on Broadway, offering insights, education, inspiration, and connection, for anyone interested in stage management or behind the scenes. BSMS puts the stage management profession center stage, with panelists sharing the wisdom they've gained through decades of experience on Broadway with stage managers at every level, including students, early career, professionals, and educators.

Three of the inspirational sessions at the 2022 BSMS will be exciting duets. The first brings together the only two Tony Honored stage managers ever, Beverly Jenkins and Peter Lawrence for an exclusive interview. This will be a vibrant discussion of their careers, challenges, philosophy, and what this incredible recognition means to them and the profession. Another powerful duo features stage managers who have spent years formally studying stage management and leadership, Dr. Jennifer Leigh Sears Scheier, who received her PhD at the University of Illinois, and two-time MFA, Karyn Meek, whose second MFA is in organizational leadership with a concentration in project management from the University of Denver. Their perspective on stage management will impart insightful observations and important concepts. The third discussion delves into the personal challenges of a career as a stage manager, self-care and wellness. Broadway stage manager, Justin Scriber and self-care consultant and author of Self Carefully, Gracy Obuchowicz investigate the challenges stage managers face with self-care and share strategies to nurture ourselves.

These sessions will reveal important insights and concepts critical to a successful, sustained and fulfilling career in stage management. Many more panels, interviews, and workshops will be announced covering a wide variety of topics from practical career advice to philosophical approaches rounding out an exciting weekend of professional development and networking.

BSMS is open to stage managers at every career level. There are numerous opportunities in person and online to ask questions of panelists and make connections with stage managers from around the world. BSMS is an unparalleled networking event. Attendees can build quality professional relationships, which can directly lead to better employment opportunities. Past Symposiums have brought together attendees from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Nigeria, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and more! Alumni from the Symposium have worked on numerous Broadway productions including: The New One, David Byrne's American Utopia, Freestyle Love Supreme, Slave Play, King Kong, West Side Story, Caroline or Change, & My Fair Lady.

All attendees of the BSMS receive access to the session replays, so they never have to feel like they are missing out. Attendees can watch and re-watch at their convenience for four weeks following the conference.

In addition to the incredible sessions, the conference also has the BSMS Expo featuring companies, products, and services to help stage managers both personally and professionally.

Theaters are open and our industry is engaged in creating a new normal; one that is safe, equitable, inclusive, and compassionate. BSMS is proud to provide a space where stage managers can discuss their unique challenges and concerns, while growing their networks and community, so we can fully contribute to a better tomorrow.

This educational intensive is open to the public (see website for full details) and will be held May 21 - 22, 2022 live in NYC and on a dynamic digital platform.

Student discounts & group rates available, contact BSMS for more details: info@broadwaysymposium.com.