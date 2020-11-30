Broadway Stage Management Symposium Announces 2021 Dates & Keynote Speakers For 7th Annual Stage Manager Conference







The Broadway Stage Management Symposium (BSMS) is thrilled to announce the dates for the 2021 stage manager conference. Last years' online event was a huge success, bringing together hundreds of stage managers from around the world and the 2021 program will be even bigger and better, spanning four days, running from Friday, May 21st - Monday, May 24th, 2021. The seventh annual Symposium will feature panels with some of the most experienced and highly-regarded Stage Management professionals on Broadway, offering insights, education, inspiration, and connection, for anyone interested in stage management or Broadway.

This one-of-a-kind program will be online, providing a rich, immersive, digital experience available to anyone with an internet connection. Designed by stage managers for stage managers, BSMS puts our profession center stage, with panelists sharing the wisdom they've gained through decades of experience at the highest level.

The 2021 BSMS will feature keynote addresses by Lisa Dawn Cave, production supervisor of Frozen and founding member of Black Theatre United, and Amanda Spooner, stage manager for Sing Street and the force behind the grassroots campaign Year of the Stage Manager. They will both provide personal insights from their own experience as well as an exciting look at the future of theatre and the role of the stage manager.

In addition, a wide variety of panel topics will be presented ranging from practical career advice such as: resumes, show calling, automation, and safety; to philosophical approaches such as: leadership, work/life balance, emotional intelligence, and team dynamics. BSMS is open to stage managers at every career level from beginners to educators. Every panel includes time for Q&A, so attendee's specific questions can be addressed. Informal post session chats, breaks, social groups, and the wrap party provide other opportunities for individuals to engage with these top professionals as well.

BSMS is an unparalleled networking event. Attendees can build quality professional relationships, which can directly lead to better employment opportunities. The BSMS digital experience is interactive, facilitating connections between fellow attendees through event and in session chat, one on one meetings, meet-ups, social groups, and more. Attendees have come from all over the U.S., as well as around the world. Attendees have come from Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Canada, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Nigeria, the UK, and United Arab Emirates!

All attendees of the BSMS receive access to the session replays, so they never have to feel like they are missing out. Attendees can watch and re-watch at their convenience for weeks after the Symposium ends.

The BSMS also brings together many of the companies from the weekly SM Tech Friday webinars. The BSMS Expo features products and services to help stage managers both personally and professionally. Companies such as Stage Write, Virtual Callboard, and others demo their latest products, while The Stage Managers' Association and Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and others raise awareness of the many services they offer.

Hopefully, our theatres will be opening in the near future and stage managers can get back to doing what we do: bringing all the elements of a show together, taking blocking and making schedules, teaching understudies and calling cues, ensuring every element of a show works the way the creative team intend. Stage managers receives few accolades, while carrying big responsibilities. The BSMS is proud to provide a space where stage managers can discuss their unique challenges and concerns, while growing networks and community.

This educational intensive is open to the public (see website for full details, webinar information, special discounted pandemic pricing, and more) and will be held May 21 - 24, 2021 on an interactive, immersive, dynamic digital platform.

Student discounts & group rates available, contact BSMS for more details: info@broadwaysymposium.com.







