Broadway Sings to Launch Corporate Events Division

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Broadway Sings has announced the launch of a dedicated corporate events division, bringing its sold-out concert format to galas, benefits, award shows, and donor events.

Founded in 2012 by producer and Broadway performer Corey Mach (& Juliet, Merrily We Roll Along), the series has featured more than 500 Broadway actors backed by a live orchestra, selling out venues across New York. The series has built its reputation on a simple premise: take the songs of an artist an audience already loves, and let Broadway's biggest voices bring them to life on a live stage.

Broadway Sings now designs custom concert experiences for corporate clients, nonprofit fundraisers, and private hosts, pairing award-winning talent with a live band and a set list built around the event. Broadway Sings works with clients on talent selection, repertoire, band size, and run-of-show, scaling from intimate receptions to full ballroom productions. Recent clients include McKinsey & Company, Deloitte, HSBC, Oscar de la Renta, the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and Playhouse Square.

While the company can source virtually any performer a client requests, its core roster includes Tony winners J. Harrison Ghee and Lauren Patten, Tony nominees Amber Iman and Lilli Cooper, as well as Amber Ardolino (A Beautiful Noise), Caroline Bowman (Sunset Blvd.), Ryan McCartan (The Great Gatsby), Samantha Pauly (The Great Gatsby), Solea Pfeiffer (Hamilton), Ciara Renée (Waitress), and Carrie St. Louis (Just in Time). Clients can book their choice of performers with ease directly on the website.

Organizations or individuals interested in booking Broadway Sings for a corporate event, fundraiser, or private party can learn more at www.broadwaysings.com/corporate-events.

About Broadway Sings

Broadway Sings is a New York City-based concert series and live event production company founded in 2012. Reimagining the catalogs of pop superstars with Broadway performers backed by a live orchestra, the series has featured more than 500 Broadway actors and hundreds of professional musicians. Broadway Sings produces public, ticketed concerts as well as custom corporate, gala, and private engagements.







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