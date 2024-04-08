Broadway Podcast Network Launches New Site & Listening Platform, and More

The first podcast officially launching on the new BPN site is the series "Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway".
Broadway Podcast Network is launching their new website and listening platform. With over 180 theatre and theatre-adjacent podcasts, audio dramas, parodies, radio plays, live video events, and more, BPN is deeply engaged with avid theatre goers globally, having recently surpassed 11 million downloads.
The first podcast officially launching on the new BPN site is the highly anticipated series “Singular Sensation: The Triumph of Broadway,” hosted by esteemed journalist and Broadway columnist Michael Riedel, and based on his critically acclaimed book of the same title.
The “Singular Sensation” podcast dives deep behind-the-curtain into the legendary shows of the 90’s, including Rent, Angels in America, The Producers and Sunset Boulevard. The series integrates Michael’s narration with his exclusive, never-before-heard, taped audio interviews with iconic artists from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Stephen Sondheim, Patti LuPone, and more. The first two episodes in the Sunset Boulevard miniseries are available now, everywhere podcasts are found, with the remaining episodes to be released weekly. For early access to additional episodes, visit bpn.fm/singularsensation and create a free account.
Another initiative just launched on the new platform is “The Broadway Exclusive”, providing a front-row seat with special, one-off insider deep dives behind-the-curtain with Broadway leaders and legends. First to launch, an insider conversation with producer Annaleigh Ashford and the company of The White Chip and a conversation with Stephen Schwartz, hosted by Mark Larson live from the Museum of Broadway.
Additionally, Broadway shows can now launch their own podcast. These new series will follow a show from rehearsals to opening night, giving listeners unparalleled, behind-the-scenes access to show. Participating shows and podcast hosts will be announced at a later date.
BPN’s 21 audio dramas, radio comedies and radio plays have starred such Broadway luminaries as: Ariana DeBose, Ashley Park, Brian Stokes Mitchell, James Monroe Iglehart, Bonnie Milligan, Lilllias White, Alex Brightman, Michael Urie, Ramin Karimloo, Andrew Barth Feldman, Christian Borle, Matt Doyle and Mary Testa.
BPN’s new listening platform, a technological first of its kind, allows theatre lovers to cut through the noise of the over four million podcasts in the world. As the preeminent home for theatre storytelling online, listeners can easily access a massive archive of exclusive behind-the-curtain content - past and present - that truly matters to them. Giving listeners the functionality they’re already used to, they can search, sort and discover with internally curated Channels and Collections. Creating a free account allows the user to maintain a cross-platform, cross-device list of favorite items and an episode playlist.
In celebration of the new site launch, Broadway Podcast Network will host the first Broadway Pod Fest on April 21, in partnership with the Museum of Broadway. The afternoon will feature a series of live recordings with Broadway stars - completely free and open to the public. Visit bpn.fm/podfest to sign up to be the first to know the line up of podcasts and their special guests.
