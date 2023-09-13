Broadway Musicians Equity Partnership Launches Pilot Program to Increase Diversity on Broadway

BMEP’s program will kick off at the inaugural meet & greet of Local 802’s DECIBAL Collective.

By: Sep. 13, 2023

Broadway Musicians Equity Partnership Launches Pilot Program to Increase Diversity on Broadway


 Broadway Musicians Equity Partnership is launching its pilot program. BMEP's innovative program aims to provide access and learning opportunities for musicians who have historically been underrepresented on Broadway to learn about playing in the musical theater industry. 

BMEP’s program will kick off today, September 13 at the inaugural meet & greet of Local 802’s DECIBAL Collective (Diversity, Equity, Community, Inclusion, Belonging, Access, Leadership), Local 802’s diversity, equity, & inclusion collective that counts BMEP as one of its members.

The inaugural cohort of BMEP will include 19 visiting partner musicians matched with current Broadway chair holders. The visiting partners represent a large cross-section of race, gender, instruments, and age. 

“The typical Broadway orchestra does not resemble our diverse city at large,” said Anja Wood, co-chair of the BMEP committee. “We set out to create a program that would respectfully and responsibly open doors to the Broadway scene for multiple communities that have been historically underrepresented and excluded, including people of color, people with disabilities, and transgender or nonbinary individuals.”

“The BMEP committee is excited to launch this pilot program to provide musicians from underrepresented groups a hands-on learning experience to playing on Broadway,” said Alvin Hough, Jr., co-chair of the BMEP committee. “Every musician in a Broadway orchestra pit got their start thanks to someone who gave them a chance and gave them a hand to work their way up. This program aims to provide that same opportunity to talented musicians who might not otherwise have a chance.” 

BMEP is funded by a grant from the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME). BMEP is fiscally sponsored by Arts Ignite and also supported by the New York City musicians’ union (AFM Local 802) and the Broadway League. The project was developed with the specific goal of fostering collaboration, growth, inclusion, and equity within the Broadway community. 

"We are proud to support this innovative program from the Broadway Musicians Equity Partnership, which aims to ensure the pits and orchestras of NYC's theatres and performance spaces represent the diversity of the city itself," said Commissioner of the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, Pat Swinney Kaufman. "Our office, and this entire administration is committed to supporting NYC's workers, and this program will open doors for traditionally excluded musicians to share their gifts and talents with the world." 

The program is open to all professional musicians in the New York City area who come from groups that have been historically underrepresented in the musical theater industry, including people of color, people with disabilities, nonbinary and transgender individuals, and others. 

Key Features of the BMEP Program:

Shadowing and Pit Visits: Visiting partners will get a chance to get up-close learning by shadowing their chair holder partner in a Broadway orchestra pit.
Facilitated Workshops: Visiting partners will get access to in-person workshops with guest speakers ranging from Broadway music directors, contractors, and chair holders. These workshops can give a greater context to the working environment on Broadway and also offer critical networking opportunities.
Final Project: A hands-on playing experience between Broadway chair holders and visiting musicians to demonstrate their playing skills after learning a Broadway book.
To learn more about BMEP, please visit www.broadwaymusiciansep.org

About Broadway Musicians Equity Partnership (BMEP):

Developed in August 2021 by a group of Broadway musicians, music directors, and former Local 802 Executive Board members, BMEP aims to achieve a common goal of expanding access and of sharing knowledge of the unique skills of musical theater playing with musicians from historically underrepresented communities, including those of color, with disabilities, and from the nonbinary and transgender communities.





