Broadway Licensing Announces Standing Ovation Grant For High School Theatre Programs







Broadway Licensing is recognizing exceptional educational theater programs across the country that support the company's mission to "Make Everyone a Theater Person." The winning entrant will receive a $5,000 grant and a feature in the Broadway Licensing 2022-2023 Educational Catalog.

Eligible schools will or have produced a Broadway Licensing show (including titles from the Playscripts and DPS imprints) during the 2021-22 school year and demonstrate the company's core values of Innovation, Advocacy, Humility, Transparency, Partnership and Collaboration, and Inclusion. Schools will submit a short essay describing how they have built an exceptional program exemplifying community and accessibility.

Along with the chosen school, three runner-up schools will be selected, each receiving $1000. Applications open March 30th and close on April 30th. Winners will be notified by May 2nd. Applications can be submitted here.

