Broadway Licensing Announces Standing Ovation Grant For High School Theatre Programs

The winning entrant will receive a $5,000 grant and a feature in the Broadway Licensing 2022-2023 Educational Catalog. 

Mar. 30, 2022  


Broadway Licensing is recognizing exceptional educational theater programs across the country that support the company's mission to "Make Everyone a Theater Person." The winning entrant will receive a $5,000 grant and a feature in the Broadway Licensing 2022-2023 Educational Catalog.

Eligible schools will or have produced a Broadway Licensing show (including titles from the Playscripts and DPS imprints) during the 2021-22 school year and demonstrate the company's core values of Innovation, Advocacy, Humility, Transparency, Partnership and Collaboration, and Inclusion. Schools will submit a short essay describing how they have built an exceptional program exemplifying community and accessibility.

Along with the chosen school, three runner-up schools will be selected, each receiving $1000. Applications open March 30th and close on April 30th. Winners will be notified by May 2nd. Applications can be submitted here.

Broadway Licensing and its family of imprints: Playscripts, Dramatists Play Service and Broadway On Demand, act as full-service theatrical partners specializing in the development, production and worldwide distribution of new and established theatrical properties. Approaching the licensing and theatrical streaming universe with a wholly personal and producorial vision, the company partners with authors, agents and producers to harness the power derived from embracing the intersection of art and commerce, fulfilling Broadway's long-held promise of being the 'longest street in the world.'

Visit the website, https://broadwaylicensing.com/



