Broadway DNA Will Present Industry Reading of SMJ's SWAY







Broadway DNA will present a private industry reading of SMJ's SWAY at Open Jar Studios in Midtown Manhattan November 17 at 2 and 7 PM.

Directed by Daniella Caggiano, the cast for the reading will feature Sasha Diamond as Shay, along with Alison Ormsby, Natalie Myrick, and Kayla Zanakis. With an eye-towards a New York production, the reading is produced by international producing and licensing company Broadway DNA (Natalie Rine).

Rising social media influencers (Shay, Teegan, & Paige) are selected for an exclusive retreat at the Spahn Ranch with the very popular & mysterious influencer and reality star, Charlie. Once their phones are taken away, the influencers start to encounter the ghosts of the past, their present insecurities, and a promising yet dangerous future. SWAY investigates the exploitation of human connection and power dynamics within queer spaces in the current era of influencing.

SWAY was recently named a semifinalist for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2022 National Playwrights Conference and a semifinalist for the 2022-2023 New Dramatists Princess Grace Award Fellowship.

For more information on attending, email swayrsvp@broadway-dna.com.

SMJ (they/them) is an NYC-based, mixed-race, and non-binary playwright, educator, and theatermaker originally from Mount Vernon, OH. Their work has been seen in various forms throughout the US and the UK and across residencies with Ars Nova, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Art House Productions, Moxie Arts NY, Fresh Ground Pepper, The Artist Co-op, The Sappho Project, The Workshop Theater, The Strides Collective, the HMBG Foundation, The Midnight Factory, Access Theater, Dramatic Question Theater, The Dare Tactic, Dragon's Egg Studio, and First Kiss Theater. For more information about SMJ and their work, visit www.smjwrites.com.