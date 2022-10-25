Broadway DNA Will Present Industry Reading of SMJ's SWAY
The reading is at Open Jar Studios in Midtown Manhattan November 17 at 2 and 7 PM.
Broadway DNA will present a private industry reading of SMJ's SWAY at Open Jar Studios in Midtown Manhattan November 17 at 2 and 7 PM.
Directed by Daniella Caggiano, the cast for the reading will feature Sasha Diamond as Shay, along with Alison Ormsby, Natalie Myrick, and Kayla Zanakis. With an eye-towards a New York production, the reading is produced by international producing and licensing company Broadway DNA (Natalie Rine).
Rising social media influencers (Shay, Teegan, & Paige) are selected for an exclusive retreat at the Spahn Ranch with the very popular & mysterious influencer and reality star, Charlie. Once their phones are taken away, the influencers start to encounter the ghosts of the past, their present insecurities, and a promising yet dangerous future. SWAY investigates the exploitation of human connection and power dynamics within queer spaces in the current era of influencing.
SWAY was recently named a semifinalist for the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 2022 National Playwrights Conference and a semifinalist for the 2022-2023 New Dramatists Princess Grace Award Fellowship.
For more information on attending, email swayrsvp@broadway-dna.com.
SMJ (they/them) is an NYC-based, mixed-race, and non-binary playwright, educator, and theatermaker originally from Mount Vernon, OH. Their work has been seen in various forms throughout the US and the UK and across residencies with Ars Nova, Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, Art House Productions, Moxie Arts NY, Fresh Ground Pepper, The Artist Co-op, The Sappho Project, The Workshop Theater, The Strides Collective, the HMBG Foundation, The Midnight Factory, Access Theater, Dramatic Question Theater, The Dare Tactic, Dragon's Egg Studio, and First Kiss Theater. For more information about SMJ and their work, visit www.smjwrites.com.
Industry Classifieds
More Hot Stories For You
October 25, 2022
Broadway DNA will present a private industry reading of SMJ's SWAY at Open Jar Studios in Midtown Manhattan November 17 at 2 and 7 PM.
Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O'Reilly of The Irish Repertory Theatre, To Be Honored By NY Landmarks Conservancy
October 25, 2022
On November 2, 2022, The New York Landmarks Conservancy will host its 29th Living Landmarks Celebration at The Plaza. This year's honorees are Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III, Andreas C. Dracopoulos, Marlene Hess, Earl Monroe, Charlotte Moore and Ciarán O'Reilly, Faith Ringgold, and Oscar Tang.
Listen: Branden Jacobs-Jenkins Discusses His Early Work & More on THE DRAMATISTS GUILD PRESENTS: TALKBACK
October 24, 2022
The Dramatists Guild of America is presenting season four of The Dramatists Guild Presents: TALKBACK. The Guild celebrates writers from a diverse array of backgrounds and how they’ve built meaningful careers within a constantly evolving industry. The first episode of the season debuts today with Branden Jacobs-Jenkins. Listen here!
Primary Wave Music Partners With Lively McCabe Entertainment to Develop New Stage Musicals
October 24, 2022
Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, and Lively McCabe Entertainment, the production company led by Michael Barra, have announced a new partnership to develop a slate of new stage musicals.
Industry Reading of New Musical SHANGHAI SONATAS to Take Place This Week
October 24, 2022
Memor NYC, Inc. will present a development reading of Shanghai Sonatas, a new musical with music by Sean (Xiang) Gao, lyrics by Joyce Hill Stoner and book by Alan Goodson. Chongren Fan will direct the by-invitation only development reading on Friday, October 28 at 3PM at Theater 555.