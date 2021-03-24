Britney Spears Musical ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Writer Jon Hartmere Signs With Verve







Jon Hartmere, writer of new Britney Spears musical Once Upon a One More Time, has signed with Verve, Deadline reports. Hartmere is also known for penning the 2017 film The Upside.

Once Upon a One More Time, a jukebox musical featuring the music of Spears, was eyeing Broadway prior to the pandemic. It was set to begin previews in Chicago last April before eventually transferring to New York. At this time, no information about the future of the production has been announced.

Prior to Once Upon a One More Time, Hartmere has written screenplays and teleplays for Fox, Disney, Amazon, Paramount, TWC, Miramax, Nickelodeon and Sesame Street Productions, including the recent hit The Upside, starring Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart, and Nicole Kidman.

He wrote the lyrics and co-wrote the book of the musical bare (directed by Kristin Hanggi) and was a field agent on season 5 of MTV's Punk'd.

