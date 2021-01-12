Borderless Theatre Company Announces Debut Season Of Radio Plays







Borderless Theatre Company, a new global theatre ensemble showcasing fresh new plays in audio podcast format, announces their inaugural season of Radio Plays. From January 21, 2021 onward, bi-monthly episodes will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Deezer and other podcast streaming platforms for international distribution.

The season features five new works by both new and established playwrights which include: The Bara Swain Anthology by Bara Swain, Copper Angel by Emily McClain, Rabbit on to Print by Ryan Armstrong, Tray's Broadcast by Leodis Smith and Happy Places by Daniel Carter Brown. All works are directed by Klay Brackney Wandelear and Sean Dale respectively, and voiced by Kara Leimer, Anna Fontaine, David Soyka, Shea Donovan, and Sean Dale including guest artists Robin Sneller, Hank Henry, Biz Lyon, Alivia Long, and Leodis Smith.

Home to theatre practitioners eager to make quality theatre accessible to all, Borderless Theatre Company seeks to stage diverse perspectives, voices, and experiences which challenge and excite their listeners.

CEO and founder Sean Dale expressed his vision for the season saying, "This first season of Radio Plays is meant to introduce plays into the world that may have not have otherwise been seen on stage during these challenging times. Our aim is to showcase some of the best new plays the theatre world has yet to see."

The Company is looking ahead to next season, and is currently accepting submissions for plays of all genres and styles that are written for the theatre, with dialogue that translates well to audio.

Learn more at borderlesstheatrecompany.com.