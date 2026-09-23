Bob Martin and Michael R Jackson to Receive Theatre Now Impact Award
The gala will take place at the Players NYC and feature performances, a special 10-minute musical premiere, and appearances from the honoring committee.
Theatre Now New York will honor Bob Martin and Michael R. Jackson at the Theatre Then & Now Gala on November 7th at the Players NYC. Bob Martin, the prolific Tony-winning librettist of shows including The Drowsy Chaperone, BOOP!, Elf, The Prom and the upcoming musical adaptation of The Princess Bride, and Michael R. Jackson, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/composer of A Strange Loop, Teeth, and White Girl in Danger will each receive the Theatre Now Impact Award for their lasting contributions to musical theatre.
The evening will feature performances and special appearances celebrating the honorees, a look at the writers and new musicals supported by Theatre Now through their Musical Writers Lab, and the presentation of the awards. The night will also include cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, desserts, a silent auction, and the premiere of Theatre Then, a special 10-minute musical written for the occasion by Lab members Cameron Reese and RJ Christian (Morbin' Time, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical).
Funds raised at the event will support Theatre Now's work helping writers create, develop, and produce new musicals. Their current Musical Writers Lab consists of 20 writing teams including AriDy Nox and Jacinth Greywoode, whose Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical Black Girl in Paris will be featured in the upcoming NAMT Festival of New Musicals, and Jonathan Larson Award winner Dylan MarcAurele, who is currently represented off-Broadway by Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody.
The Theatre Then & Now Gala will be chaired by Lisa Lambert, the Tony-winning co-writer of The Drowsy Chaperone. The Honorary Gala Committee includes Brooks Ashmanskas, Nell Benjamin, Danny Burstein, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Jerry Mitchell, Marc Shaiman, Lynne Shankel, and Alex Timbers.
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