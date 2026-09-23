Bob Martin and Michael R Jackson to Receive Theatre Now Impact Award

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Theatre Now New York will honor Bob Martin and Michael R. Jackson at the Theatre Then & Now Gala on November 7th at the Players NYC. Bob Martin, the prolific Tony-winning librettist of shows including The Drowsy Chaperone, BOOP!, Elf, The Prom and the upcoming musical adaptation of The Princess Bride, and Michael R. Jackson, the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer/composer of A Strange Loop, Teeth, and White Girl in Danger will each receive the Theatre Now Impact Award for their lasting contributions to musical theatre.

The evening will feature performances and special appearances celebrating the honorees, a look at the writers and new musicals supported by Theatre Now through their Musical Writers Lab, and the presentation of the awards. The night will also include cocktails, hors d'oeuvres, desserts, a silent auction, and the premiere of Theatre Then, a special 10-minute musical written for the occasion by Lab members Cameron Reese and RJ Christian (Morbin' Time, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical).

Funds raised at the event will support Theatre Now's work helping writers create, develop, and produce new musicals. Their current Musical Writers Lab consists of 20 writing teams including AriDy Nox and Jacinth Greywoode, whose Richard Rodgers Award-winning musical Black Girl in Paris will be featured in the upcoming NAMT Festival of New Musicals, and Jonathan Larson Award winner Dylan MarcAurele, who is currently represented off-Broadway by Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 12 Hrs 34 Min 25 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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