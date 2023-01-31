Black Theatre United to Launch New Discussion Series: 'The Business of Show' in Honor of Black History Month







Black Theatre United is launching discussion series titled "The Business of the Show," in honor of Black History Month. The four-part series will kick off with conversations with the Founders of Black Theatre United, hosted by Ernst & Young, LLP (EY). The series will include various professionals across the vast theatrical industry, from sound designers to stage managers, actors to producers, and the Founders of BTU. The inaugural "Meet the Founders" session will be hosted by Broadway and television star Angela Robinson on Monday, February 27 at 3PM in EY's One Manhattan West office.

Visit www.blacktheatreunited.com to RSVP. The event is free to attend, but you must RSVP to confirm participation.

Subsequent series include:

Tuesday, May 16 at 3:00PM: What does EDIAB mean (Moderator: Kenji Yoshino)

Tuesday, Sept 12 at 3:00PM: Minding your Business (Moderator: Ginger McKnight Shavers)

Additional dates and topics will be announced shortly. If there is a topic you'd like to suggest, submit a form through the website. BTU is always looking for feedback from the community. Join them for an afternoon of conversation and share your story.

AWARENESS • ADVOCACY • ACCOUNTABILITY

As members of the Black theatre community, we stand together to help protect Black people, Black theatre, and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in communities across the country. Our voices are united to educate, empower, and inspire through excellence and activism in the pursuit of justice and equality. We will tell our stories, preserve our history, and ensure the legacy of Black theatre as American culture. Join us.

This call to action is just the beginning. It was the latest manifestations of police brutality that galvanized Black Theatre United into being. With roots reaching into all 50 of the United States this coalition can harness invaluable political scope and influence. To elevate a cause or to overturn policies that target black people in any one state or community, the group will draw on members with local connections to use their visibility and influence for good in theater and on the national stage.