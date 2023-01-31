Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Black Theatre United to Launch New Discussion Series: 'The Business of Show' in Honor of Black History Month

The series will include various professionals across the vast theatrical industry, from sound designers to stage managers, actors to producers, and the Founders of BTU.

Jan. 31, 2023  


Black Theatre United to Launch New Discussion Series: 'The Business of Show' in Honor of Black History Month

Black Theatre United is launching discussion series titled "The Business of the Show," in honor of Black History Month. The four-part series will kick off with conversations with the Founders of Black Theatre United, hosted by Ernst & Young, LLP (EY). The series will include various professionals across the vast theatrical industry, from sound designers to stage managers, actors to producers, and the Founders of BTU. The inaugural "Meet the Founders" session will be hosted by Broadway and television star Angela Robinson on Monday, February 27 at 3PM in EY's One Manhattan West office.

Visit www.blacktheatreunited.com to RSVP. The event is free to attend, but you must RSVP to confirm participation.

Subsequent series include:

Tuesday, May 16 at 3:00PM: What does EDIAB mean (Moderator: Kenji Yoshino)

Tuesday, Sept 12 at 3:00PM: Minding your Business (Moderator: Ginger McKnight Shavers)

Additional dates and topics will be announced shortly. If there is a topic you'd like to suggest, submit a form through the website. BTU is always looking for feedback from the community. Join them for an afternoon of conversation and share your story.

AWARENESS • ADVOCACY • ACCOUNTABILITY

As members of the Black theatre community, we stand together to help protect Black people, Black theatre, and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in communities across the country. Our voices are united to educate, empower, and inspire through excellence and activism in the pursuit of justice and equality. We will tell our stories, preserve our history, and ensure the legacy of Black theatre as American culture. Join us.

This call to action is just the beginning. It was the latest manifestations of police brutality that galvanized Black Theatre United into being. With roots reaching into all 50 of the United States this coalition can harness invaluable political scope and influence. To elevate a cause or to overturn policies that target black people in any one state or community, the group will draw on members with local connections to use their visibility and influence for good in theater and on the national stage.





Nina Goodheart and Sophie McIntosh Launch Good Apples Collective Photo
Nina Goodheart and Sophie McIntosh Launch Good Apples Collective
Dedicated to nurturing and producing new theatrical works, Good Apples Collective has been launched by by director Nina Goodheart and playwright Sophie McIntosh.
Industry Pro Newsletter: A Look at Broadway’s Comeback Photo
Industry Pro Newsletter: A Look at Broadway’s Comeback
Audiences are buying tickets closer to the actual show date - but that doesn’t necessarily mean they’re making the decision to see the show late. In a post-COVID era, audiences are more attuned to the fact that things can shift, and so in an effort to protect themselves from navigating a cancellation, they’re waiting to purchase their tickets.
BITE-SIZED BROADWAY Announces Open Submissions For New Mini-Musical Works Photo
BITE-SIZED BROADWAY Announces Open Submissions For New Mini-Musical Works
After a celebrated first season, IndieWorks Theatre Company has announced that 12-time award-winning mini-musical radio play series Bite-Sized Broadway is accepting second season submissions of new mini-musical works for four weeks beginning Monday, February 6 through Sunday, March 5, 2023. 
Byrd Ensemble Joins Suòno Artist Management Roster Photo
Byrd Ensemble Joins Suòno Artist Management Roster
Seattle-based choral group the Byrd Ensemble has joined the artist roster of Suòno Artist Management, a boutique agency in the San Francisco Bay Area representing some of today's leading musicians. The ensemble will be represented by Marianne LaCrosse, Founder and CEO of Suòno Artist Management.

Industry Classifieds


More Hot Stories For You


Nina Goodheart and Sophie McIntosh Launch Good Apples CollectiveNina Goodheart and Sophie McIntosh Launch Good Apples Collective
January 30, 2023

Dedicated to nurturing and producing new theatrical works, Good Apples Collective has been launched by by director Nina Goodheart and playwright Sophie McIntosh.
BITE-SIZED BROADWAY Announces Open Submissions For New Mini-Musical WorksBITE-SIZED BROADWAY Announces Open Submissions For New Mini-Musical Works
January 30, 2023

After a celebrated first season, IndieWorks Theatre Company has announced that 12-time award-winning mini-musical radio play series Bite-Sized Broadway is accepting second season submissions of new mini-musical works for four weeks beginning Monday, February 6 through Sunday, March 5, 2023. 
Byrd Ensemble Joins Suòno Artist Management RosterByrd Ensemble Joins Suòno Artist Management Roster
January 30, 2023

Seattle-based choral group the Byrd Ensemble has joined the artist roster of Suòno Artist Management, a boutique agency in the San Francisco Bay Area representing some of today's leading musicians. The ensemble will be represented by Marianne LaCrosse, Founder and CEO of Suòno Artist Management.
Applications Now Open for 2023 Parity Productions Development AwardApplications Now Open for 2023 Parity Productions Development Award
January 27, 2023

Parity Productions, the New York based theatre company dedicated to producing new work by women, trans, and gender-expansive playwrights has opened applications for playwrights to the 2023 Parity Development Award, formerly known as the Parity Annual Commission. 
Actor Erik Fellows Signs With Astra Media ArtistsActor Erik Fellows Signs With Astra Media Artists
January 27, 2023

Actor Erik Fellows, most known as a series regular in the long-running award-winning series 'Days of Our Lives' as Troy Winston and the award-winning series 'The Bay' as Damian Blackwell, has signed with Astra Media Artists. Erika McFadden is his new manager.
share