BWAY HEADSHOTS Celebrates Grand Opening Today







Open Jar Studios and BWAY Printing have announced the Grand Opening of BWAY HEADSHOTS, an innovative and state of the art premium headshot printing service conveniently located in Times Square within the Open Jar Studios complex at 1601 Broadway. Complete details, pricing, design/layout options and additional information may be found at www.BwayHeadshots.com

Since the start of the pandemic, actors in NYC have been without a headshot reproduction service near audition studios and/or the theatre district. BWAY HEADSHOTS is stepping in to fill that need, located in a convenient midtown location. While digital submissions have grown to be a useful tool in the casting process, there is still a strong demand for every actor to have stacks of headshots for in-person auditions and callbacks.

With headshot reproductions as low as $0.85/print, BWAY HEADSHOTS aspires to be every performers' partner on their artistic journey. "We're proud to be part of the vibrant theater community that has made Times Square the epicenter of performing arts,"says Jeff Whiting, CEO of Open Jar Studios which powers Bway Headshots. "We are pleased to bring back this vital and necessary service for all artists who aspire for a career in the performing arts."

Grand Opening Promotion

In celebration of the grand opening, BWAY HEADSHOTS is offering 10% OFF orders by using promo code BWAY10 at checkout.

Actors Are In The Drivers' Seat

Actors who use BWAY HEADSHOTS will have the opportunity to choose exactly how they would like their photo to appear when their headshots are reproduced. Users will choose from a variety of layouts, borders, fonts and high quality paper. BWAY Headshots utilizes state of the art equipment which is continually color calibrated, and run by expert technicians, offering competitive prices, options for express turnaround.

Convenient Pickup in Times Square or Nationwide Shipping

Bway Headshots users can also select to pick up their orders at their Times Square office (within Open Jar Studios, 1601 Broadway, NY NY), or they can select from a number of nationwide shipping options. When BWAY HEADSHOTS launches, they will be the only headshot reproduction service in the midtown/Times Square area where actors may pick up their headshots.

Resumes Cut To Exact Size

In addition to headshots, Bway Headshots will assist actors in the frustrating process of printing the resume on 8x5x11 paper and then cutting off the edges of their resumes to the correct 8x10 format before a big audition. Users can now put away their scissors for good. Via the BWAY HEADSHOTS digital platform, actors simply upload a PDF of their resume and Bway Headshots delivers it on an 8x10 formate, so all the actor needs to do is staple to the back of their headshot.

For more information, visit www.BWAYHeadshots.com or @bwayheadshots on instagram and facebook





