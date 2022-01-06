Arts & Science Adds On-Demand Covid Safety Training And CCO Certificates







Recognizing chaotic schedules heading into 2022, President Lauren Class Schneider announced On-Demand classes for Theatre Production & Live Performance and Patron Safety.

"To date, Arts & Science has educated thousands of individuals serving hundreds of institutions," says Schneider.

As the pandemic rages on, Arts & Science classes are for those working in theatre who want to be knowledgeable during the pandemic and those who aim to be COVID Compliance Officers.a??

"Being so passionate about theatre and live performance, we're pleased to serve the community during the pandemic" adds Schneider.

Arts & Science has partnered with the Roundabout Theater, the Broadway Covid Safety Team, Columbia University, United States Institute of Theatre Technology (USITT) and Theatre Communications Group (TCG).

Actors' Equity recommends Arts & Science training for COVID Compliance Managers on Equity productions.

The On-Demand classes are $55.

Readers enjoy a 22% discount, good through January 22nd, 2022.

The cost will be $42.90, using the discount code: 2022.

For information about Arts & Science, or to sign up for classes, visit ArtsNScience.com