Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Arts & Science Adds On-Demand Covid Safety Training And CCO Certificates

pixeltracker

Arts & Science classes are for those working in theatre who want to be knowledgeable during the pandemic and those who aim to be COVID Compliance Officers. 

Jan. 6, 2022  


Arts & Science Adds On-Demand Covid Safety Training And CCO Certificates

Recognizing chaotic schedules heading into 2022, President Lauren Class Schneider announced On-Demand classes for Theatre Production & Live Performance and Patron Safety.

"To date, Arts & Science has educated thousands of individuals serving hundreds of institutions," says Schneider.

As the pandemic rages on, Arts & Science classes are for those working in theatre who want to be knowledgeable during the pandemic and those who aim to be COVID Compliance Officers.a??

"Being so passionate about theatre and live performance, we're pleased to serve the community during the pandemic" adds Schneider.

Arts & Science has partnered with the Roundabout Theater, the Broadway Covid Safety Team, Columbia University, United States Institute of Theatre Technology (USITT) and Theatre Communications Group (TCG).

Actors' Equity recommends Arts & Science training for COVID Compliance Managers on Equity productions.

Arts & Science adds On-Demand options, recognizing chaotic schedules heading into 2022.

The On-Demand classes are $55.

Readers enjoy a 22% discount, good through January 22nd, 2022.

The cost will be $42.90, using the discount code: 2022.

For information about Arts & Science, or to sign up for classes, visit ArtsNScience.com



Related Articles View More Industry Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Drew Gasparini Photo
Drew Gasparini
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown

More Hot Stories For You

  • EVERY BRILLIANT THING Comes to the Eagle Eye Community Theatre in March
  • Quebec Closes Theatres, Bars, Gyms, and More Amidst Rise in COVID-19
  • Segal Centre Kicks Off 2022 with YIDLIFE CRISIS
  • Jordi Savall to Present A Special Edition Concert At The Festival De Lanaudière Saturday, February 26