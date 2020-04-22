Arts Media Publishers Convene April 23 For ArtServe Virtual Forum On COVID Artists' Business Impact

ArtServe Live (ArtServe's Virtual Event Series) and WLRN Radio presents an online live discussion with arts media publishers on the "State of the Arts Business in the Age of COVID"

Publishers from three art-focused magazines convene this Thursday, April 23 for a discussion on the "State of the Arts Business in the Age of COVID" hosted by ArtServe as part of its successful and ongoing "ArtServe Live" virtual event series.

Art Hive publishers Angela Yungk and Jessie Prugh, Sugarcane publisher Melissa Hunter-Davis and CultureOwl publisher, Amy Sherit will provide their insight as discussion panelists and take questions from the online audience about their assessment of the COVID-19 Coronavirus crisis and its impact on the art world-from individual artists to major arts institutions.

"As creators and distributors of cultural news, these publishers are in a unique position to offer insights about our changing arts world and also give an assessment of the conditions of the real-time state of the arts," ArtServe Executive Director Craig Johnson explained.

ArtServe is an award-winning arts incubator that is advancing the arts for social good. ArtServe is accepting donations here or at artserve.org to help the non-profit continue to support arts activism initiatives promoting diversity, equity and inclusion.

Each year its programs contribute tangibly to the region's economy, help 2,000 artists sell their work and build businesses, and engage countless citizens who walk through the doors. To do this, they need the community's help through donations, sponsorships and memberships.

Requests and questions about the ArtServe facility or programs can be emailed to info@artserve.org.

Fort Lauderdale-based ArtServe - one of the country's first arts incubators - has a 30-year history of building Broward County communities through the arts. Each year its programs contribute tangibly to the region's economy, help 2,000 artists sell their work and build businesses, and engage countless citizens who walk through the doors. ArtServe in 2020 will continue its transformation into a creative laboratory, a hub for experimental artists committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. ArtServe has won several awards for innovation in the arts. It is supported in part by the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council and Florida's Department of State and the Division of Cultural Affairs. www.artserve.org

EventBrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arts-magazine-publishers-tickets-102839951062?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR2iHuPMpsy6JaTSecUsOZSnKpHtWfpJco8ovBDvjumX6_gua90Zbydwfz8







Related Articles View More Industry Stories

More Hot Stories For You