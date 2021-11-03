Arielle Jacobs, Natalie Joy Johnson & More to Star in Reading of YES! THE MUSICAL







An in-person reading of the new show Yes! the Musical will be held on Thursday November 11th 2021. The reading will feature Arielle Jacobs (Aladdin, Wicked, In the Heights), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), Alyssa Fox (Wicked, Frozen) Tatiana Lofton (Off Bway: Little Shop of Horrors; National Tours: Waitress, Once on This Island. Joel Perez (Fun Home; Public Theatre: Oedipus El Rey; New Group: Sweet Charity, Lucille Lortel Award), Brooke Sweeney (Polkadots), and Caroline Huerta (Stranger Sings!).

Yes! the Musical is a new musical comedy from the Executive Producer of the TV series Say Yes to the Dress. It is directed by Shea Sullivan, with book and Lyrics by Blaine Hopkins and music and lyrics by Garett Kotecki. The reading is music directed by Alex Goldie Golden with casting by Erica Hart. The stage manager is Katherine Wallace and assistant director Brittany Nicholas.

SUMMARY: After a surprise proposal from her boyfriend, Ashley's family and friends rush to plan the wedding of their dreams. Mom micromanages, bridesmaids get drunk, and family secrets spill out -- all while a local reporter tries to cover every twist and turn. With a score pulling from pop, rock, R&B and country, it's all leading up to a big, beautiful -- and expensive -- wedding! But will they say Yes? Yes! the Musical is a funny and emotional thrill ride about the joys and challenges of love -- and the power of saying Yes: to yourself, to life, and maybe even a dress.

