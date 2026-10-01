Ariana DeBose, Alex Newell and More Set for GLAAD Gala Honoring Producer Bruce Cohen

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GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, announced today that acclaimed producer Bruce Cohen—an Oscar and Tony winner and Emmy nominee—will receive the prestigious Vito Russo Award during GLAAD's New York Gala on Friday, October 23rd. Emmy and GLAAD Media Award Winner Ross Mathews will host the event which will feature a special live performance by Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner Alex Newell.

Oscar winning actress Ariana DeBose will present Cohen with the Vito Russo Award, named after GLAAD's co-founder, the renowned LGBTQ film historian and AIDS activist who also co-founded ACT UP. The award is presented to an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in accelerating LGBTQ acceptance.

Previous recipients include: Billy Porter, Michael Patrick King, Ricky Martin, Alan Cumming, Rosie O'Donnell, Cynthia Nixon, Anderson Cooper, Wilson Cruz, Tom Ford, Jonathan Van Ness, Andy Cohen, Cherry Jones, Craig Zadan, Samira Wiley, and more.

“I first started working with GLAAD as co-chair of OUT THERE over 30 years ago and have been an avid supporter and unabashed fan of their work ever since, so this is a cherished full circle moment for me to be receiving the iconic Vito Russo Award,” said Bruce Cohen. “I am deeply honored to be joining the list of legendary previous recipients, especially at a time when the work of this extraordinary organization, under the visionary leadership of my friend Sarah Kate Ellis, has never been more necessary. And to have this prestigious award presented to me by the incandescent Ariana DeBose — extraordinary artist, dedicated activist and dear friend — is truly the scrumptious icing on a fabulously queer cake!”

For more information on tickets contact philanthropy@glaad.org

About Bruce Cohen and his LGBTQ-Inclusive Media Projects

A dedicated advocate and influential leader in the LGBTQ movement for more than thirty years, Oscar and Tony winner and Emmy nominee Bruce Cohen has championed inclusive storytelling throughout live events, theater, television, and film. In recognition of his contributions, President Biden awarded him the 2023 National Medal of Arts; Cohen also served alongside Lady Gaga as co-chair of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities.

Cohen was a pioneer and continues to be a gamechanger in telling LGBTQ stories and documenting LGBTQ history. His film 'Milk' made history as the first Academy Award Best Picture nominee to be centered on an out gay historical leader. He was also the Executive Producer of the seminal comedy 'Too Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything Julie Newmar,' about a trio of drag performers traveling cross country.

Cohen's productions have received four GLAAD Media Awards and seven nominations throughout his career. Most recently, the Netflix film 'Rustin,' the story of LGBTQ civil rights leader Bayard Rustin, received GLAAD's Outstanding Film - Streaming or TV award. He also received a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding TV Movie or Limited Series for the ABC mini-series 'When We Rise.' The series told the story of the early LGBTQ advocacy movement and the personal stories of LGBTQ historical activists including Cleve Jones, Cecilia Chung, Roma Guy, and Del Martin, among others. Other GLAAD nominated and winning projects include the Tony Award-winning Best Play 'The Inheritance,' HBO documentary 'Wig,' the ABC series 'Pushing Daisies,' the Broadway production of Jeremy O. Harris' The Slave Play,' and the TV movie '8,' the filmed broadcast of Dustlin Lance Black's play about the story of the federal trial that overturned California's ban on marriage equality, Proposition 8.

Among other previous projects, Cohen and Ariana DeBose most recently teamed up as creative director and host for the inaugural Freeley Fest, a live music event celebrating the First Amendment and artistic expression.

“Bruce Cohen is a trailblazing talent whose work has connected countless audiences around the globe to LGBTQ stories and preserved our community's history for generations,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “His dedication as an advocate spans creative projects, philanthropy, and grassroots efforts to support LGBTQ people and strengthen democracy. Bruce's all-encompassing commitment to leveraging media for progress makes him the ideal recipient of the Vito Russo Award, placing him alongside iconic leaders who also know the power of art and community.”

About the GLAAD Gala NYC

The annual GLAAD Gala NYC brings together 400 leaders from the worlds of advocacy, media, business, and philanthropy to toast GLAAD's legacy and the future of LGBTQ advocacy. The event features a cocktail reception, live musical performances, and ways to support GLAAD's work. Additional details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Co-founded in 1985 by Vito Russo, author of 'The Celluloid Closet,' GLAAD has worked for over four decades to secure fair, accurate and diverse representation of the LGBTQ community in the media and entertainment industries and to advocate for LGBTQ acceptance. The battle for fair and accurate representation is no longer fought among a few legacy networks, it is won or lost in milliseconds across an ever-growing algorithmic media ecosystem. GLAAD is a non-profit advocacy organization that moves at the speed of today's technology and news cycle. GLAAD's team of media and tech experts actively shape the narrative about LGBTQ people and issues through relationships with legacy media leaders and a network of short-form video, streaming, podcasts, and AI-driven outlets. By combining real-time narrative tracking with a powerful network of creators and influencers, GLAAD ensures that authentic and accurate LGBTQ stories break through the digital noise and grow acceptance.

About Bruce Cohen

Bruce Cohen is an Oscar and Tony-winning, Emmy-nominated producer of film, television, theater and live events. He received the 2023 National Medal of Arts from President Biden, for whom he served as co-chair of the President's Committee on the Arts and the Humanities, along with Lady Gaga. He won an Academy Award for Best Picture for AMERICAN BEAUTY and earned additional Best Picture nominations for MILK and SILVER LININGS PLAYBOOK. His recent film and television projects as a producer are EX-HUSBANDS, BLINK TWICE, THE GREAT LILLIAN HALL and RUSTIN. He was Emmy nominated for producing the 83rd ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS and Executive Produced PUSHING DAISIES, as well as BROADWAY AT THE WHITE HOUSE for First Lady Michelle Obama. He produced both the feature film and Broadway musical production of BIG FISH, won the Tony for Best Play for co-producing THE INHERITANCE and was Tony nominated for co-producing SLAVE PLAY and GYPSY, starring Audra McDonald. As a career producer, he is a member of the Producers United operating committee.

Bruce has been an LGBTQ+ activist for over 3 decades, working with organizations including OUT THERE (co-chair), ANGLE, HRC, National LGBTQ Task Force, OUTFEST (Board member and President), NO ON 8 (LA finance co-chair), American Federation for Equal Rights (Board Member and President), San Francisco Gay Men's Chorus (Produced I AM HARVEY MILK), DNC LGBTQ Executive Council (Producer of the annual DNC LGBTQ Gala in NY), Family Equality (Producer of Night at the Pier for many years), LGBTQ+ Victory Fund, the Gilbert Baker Foundation and, of course, GLAAD.

A graduate of Yale University, he began his film career as the DGA Trainee on Steven Spielberg's THE COLOR PURPLE, lives in New York City with his husband and daughter, and appeared at the Universal Amphitheater and the Greek Theater in Los Angeles as a go-go dancer for the B-52's.

About Ariana DeBose

Ariana DeBose is an award-winning actress renowned for her dynamic roles onstage and in film and television. She gained worldwide recognition for her groundbreaking performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, which earned her an Academy Award, BAFTA, Critics Choice, Golden Globe, and SAG Awards. In doing so, she became the first openly queer Afro-Latina to receive an Academy Award.

DeBose recently appeared in the Prime Video series adaptation of Patricia Cornell's Scarpetta, starring opposite Nicole Kidman and Jamie Lee Curtis, and is just wrapped production for Season 2. Additionally, she recently starred alongside Rose Byrne and served as an executive producer in the feature film Tow. Her upcoming feature film projects include Lear Rex. Her other recent films include Love Hurts (Universal), Matthew Vaughn's action film Argylle (Apple/Universal), Gabriela Cowperthwaite's space thriller I.S.S., Disney's 100th anniversary animated film Wish, Kraven the Hunter (Sony Pictures), and House of Spoils (Blumhouse/Prime Video).

DeBose hosted the Tony Awards for three years, earning critical acclaim and two Emmy nominations for “Outstanding Variety Special” in 2023 and 2024. She also starred in both seasons of the critically acclaimed musical comedy series SCHMIGADOON! (Apple TV+) as well as Ryan Murphy's The Prom (Netflix).

On Broadway, DeBose is perhaps best known for her Tony-nominated role as Disco Donna in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, and for being part of the original cast of Hamilton, in which she also appeared in the film adaptation for Disney+. Other stage credits include Pippin, Motown The Musical, Bring It On: The Musical, and Company. DeBose most recently wrapped her off-Broadway production of The Baker's Wife. This fall, she will lead a workshop of the classic Neil Simon-Cy Coleman-Dorothy Fields musical Sweet Charity. She will also be hosting a residency at Café Carlyle from September 29-October 3.

DeBose also recently joined the voice cast of Audible's sci-fi thriller audio series Exoplanet, alongside Anthony Mackie and John Leguizamo.

The series will be available on November 5, exclusively on the Audible platform.

A passionate advocate, DeBose serves on the International Board of Covenant House, supporting homeless LGBTQ youth.

About Ross Matthews

Ross Mathews is an Emmy-winning television host and producer. He can currently be seen as a co-host/producer on The Drew Barrymore Show, as a judge/producer on RuPaul's Drag Race and as the host of the 90 Day Fiancé Tell Alls.

About Alex Newell

Alex Newell is a Tony Award, Drama Desk Award, and Outer Critics Circle Award winner who made history for their performance as Lulu in the Broadway hit Shucked. They previously starred as the goddess Asaka in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once On This Island, earning a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Newell is widely recognized for their breakout role as Unique Adams on Glee and has also starred in Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, Empire, Our Kind of People, and the feature film Another Simple Favor. A celebrated recording artist, Newell continues captivating audiences across stage, screen, and music.

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