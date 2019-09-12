Applications Are Now Open For Eugene O'Neill's National Playwrights Conference

Applications for the 2020 National Playwrights Conference are now open through October 11, 2019.

Founded in 1964, the National Playwrights Conference at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center is the country's premiere institution for new play development. Every summer, six to eight unproduced works are selected from a pool of 1,000+ submissions for a playwright-driven workshop on the O'Neill's campus in beautiful Waterford, CT. At every step in the process, the O'Neill strives to foster an inclusive, collaborative environment in which artistic exploration and experimentation is encouraged.a??

Eligibility Requirements:

You must be 18 years of age and have the right to work within the United States.

The play must not have had a professional production, or be scheduled to have a professional production, prior to July 31, 2020. A professional production means that the artists working on the show were compensated for their time, and that all of the theatrical elements one hopes to see in a production were present.

You may submit one original or adapted work, providing that the rights to any material not in the public domain have been granted in writing, and a copy of the release is sent along with the script.

We develop all genres and styles of drama, including one-acts and solo pieces. NPC does not develop music theater works, though you may submit such work to the National Music Theater Conference.

While we accept work that has been submitted to NPC in previous years, we recommend that you share new work with us each year.

Only complete applications will be accepted, whether in hard copy or electronic form.

For more information, visit https://www.theoneill.org/npc.







