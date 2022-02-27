Angela Bassett Wins 11th NAACP Award







According to an Extra article, Angela Bassett won the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series Award last night at the NAACP Awards. This marked her 11th NAACP Award. Last night's award was in recognition of her role as Athena Grant on the FOX's 9-1-1. After receiving the award, Bassett spoke to Extra's Rachel Lindsay in an interview.

Angela spoke about "embodying Black excellence," stating, "You absolutely said it - Black actresses as a community, coming through and up in the beginning, it was so important to have them by your side because we were all struggling together, we were all trying to make a way out of no way -it wasn't easy."

She continued on, "There were fewer roles. We were all vying for them, but to have that support of each other - if I couldn't get it, you are, your tremendous talent would be on display, and then what's for me would come to me and only I could have that. I've always loved and embraced that support and attempted to give that support. Now with more and more opportunity in our hand and availability, that's been wonderful. I get my inspiration from the work of others. I continue to learn by watching their incredible display."

Bassett added, "This award means a lot, and for the NAACP for all the work they've done for our community, for our people, through the years... It so was important for me to say not only for tonight, but throughout my career at different points, they have supported and been an encouragement for me The work is the award, the reward... the ultimate reward, but the award is pretty sweet!"

Also nominated in the Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series category was Dawn-Lyen Gardner ("Queen Sugar"), Octavia Spencer ("Truth Be Told"), Queen Latifah ("The Equalizer"), and Rutina Wesley ("Queen Sugar"). Bassett is also an executive producer on 9-1-1.

Photo Credits: Walter McBride