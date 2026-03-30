Alliance For Jewish Theatre Releases Resource Guide

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The Alliance for Jewish Theatre has launched “Jewish Theatrical Resources: A Guide for Theaters Producing Jewish Work," which can be downloaded for free online.

Produced by the Alliance for Jewish Theatre, this free guide was created to help non-Jewish theaters produce Jewish plays with authenticity, cultural awareness, and care.

Developed by over 30 Jewish artists, casting directors, dramaturgs, development professionals, and artistic leaders across the field, this guide provides practical, real-world tools for anyone staging work with Jewish content.

Whether you’re a producer, director, stage manager, marketer, or donor engagement lead, this resource is designed to support you.

As antisemitism rises and Jewish stories continue to resonate on stages across the world, this guide aims to empower theaters to move beyond stereotypes and assumptions, toward deeper collaboration and understanding.

Learn more and download the guide here.

About the Alliance For Jewish Theatre

Alliance For Jewish Theatre is 501(c)3 non-profit organization made up of theatre-artists, theatres, and other people connected and dedicated to Promoting and Preserving Jewish Theatre, including the creation, presentation, and preservation of both traditional and non-traditional theatrical endeavors by, for, and about the Jewish experience.





