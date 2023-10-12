Alison Chace and Lauren Schaffel To Star in Industry Reading of HERE COMES THE NIGHT

This gripping performance is set to captivate audiences and ignite conversations, all under the direction of the talented Illana Stein.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

Mark your calendars for an unforgettable evening as Alison Chace and Lauren Schaffel take the spotlight in an exclusive reading of the compelling play by Lisa Kenner Grissom, Here Comes The Night. Elyssa Nicole Trust will narrate. This gripping performance is set to captivate audiences and ignite conversations, all under the direction of the talented Illana Stein.

 

Here Comes The Night Synopsis: In Here Comes The Night, we follow the lives of Olivia, a devoted musician's wife and passionate climate science advocate, and Maggie, an old friend turned social media influencer. Olivia invites Maggie to spend a weekend with her as she embarks on an at-home medication abortion. Little does Olivia know that Maggie, though well-intentioned, is about to send her life spiraling in unexpected directions. These two women, from different generations, are about to profoundly impact each other's lives, all due to a woman's fundamental right to choose.

 

As they grapple with their decisions, they find themselves providing support and insight in ways they could never have foreseen. Here Comes The Nightraises essential questions about how a woman's right to choose can influence the trajectory of her entire life. The play navigates complex themes, including abortion, body autonomy, friendship, and the unforeseen consequences of choices we make.

 

Event Details

  • Date: October 22, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 pm
  • Location: The Barrow Group Theater Space, 520 8th Ave, 9th Floor
  • Produced by: LMC Productions

 

Donations Accepted for Plan C: While the reading is free and open to industry professionals, we are accepting donations on behalf of Plan C, a nonprofit organization dedicated to reproductive justice and access. Your contributions will support their vital work.

 

Join in for this poignant and thought-provoking reading on October 22, 2023, which promises to leave a lasting impression. Here Comes The Night is more than just a play; it's a reflection on the choices we make and the paths they lead us down.

 

About Lisa Kenner Grissom: 

Lisa Kenner Grissom, an accomplished LA-based playwright and screenwriter, has carved her niche in exploring intricate societal truths through the lens of intimate relationships. Her impressive portfolio includes the award-winning short film "Tattoo You," which was adapted from her acclaimed one-act play of the same name (Winner, Samuel French Off Off Broadway Festival). The film has received recognition at over 15 film festivals across the United States and internationally. Grissom's talent extends to full-length plays, with Here Comes The Night being one of her thought-provoking works.


 





