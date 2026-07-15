Alicia Keys' Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation Partners With Musical WANTED

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Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation is partnering with the upcoming Broadway musical, WANTED. This partnership will provide experiences for early-career theater professionals, New York-area youth, and community groups as the production comes to Broadway this fall.

The partnership kicks off with the third year of the Kaleidoscope Dreams Fellowship program, which will provide paid opportunities for five New York-based, early-career theater professionals to gain production experience working on WANTED. Fellows will work closely with mentors to hone their skills, develop industry insights, and connect their craft to the community. These early career professionals can focus on a track in Community Partnerships, Script and Dramaturgy, Lighting Design, Projection Design, or Scenic Design. Interested applicants can apply http://foundation.org/fellowship/. Applications close on July 31 and fellows will be notified on August 14.

More program information will become available as the partnership ramps up, including partnerships with New York-based schools and community organizations.

Kaleidoscope Dreams envisions a world where youth and communities of all backgrounds are celebrated, centered, and empowered through equitable access to the arts, cultural expression, and opportunities to thrive. This collaboration helps further KDF’s mission and deepens WANTED’s impact on audiences and communities.

A soulful and dangerous new Broadway musical, WANTED is the mostly true story of Mary and Martha Clarke: sisters, outlaws, legends. The production stars Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke and Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, with Grammy winner Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke and Grammy nominee Luke James as Elijah. The Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors, guide them forward on an odyssey of sisterhood, rebellion, and freedom.

WANTED features book and lyrics by Variety “Star to Watch” Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Sisters Clarke, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce.

Founded by GRAMMY Award-winning musician, producer, and activist Alicia Keys, and inspired by her Tony Award-winning musical Hell’s Kitchen, Kaleidoscope Dreams Foundation fosters relationships with youth, artists, and communities to center diverse cultural narratives and create sustained pathways into the arts. The organization helps people experience, learn, create, and thrive in the arts, in partnership with cultural institutions and community organizations across New York and beyond.







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