Al Hirschfeld Foundation Appoints Three New Board Members







The Al Hirschfeld Foundation has appointed three new members of the board: Jim Erlick, Emily McGill and Edwin Schloss. Erlick, McGill and Schloss join current Al Hirschfeld Foundation board members Robert Bader, Lawrence Benenson, Valerie Kempner and president Lynn Surry.

Jim Erlick

founder of The Erlick Group which conceives and brokers disruptive sponsorships and promotions on a national, regional and local basis with distinctive entertainment properties in theatre, music, film, family and venues for the past 30 years. He is a seasoned marketing executive with 14 years prior experience in the financial services, packaged goods and beverage alcohol industries at American Express, General Foods and Seagram Wine Company. For the past seven years he has been working with the Foundation on a variety of projects including the very popular partnership with Broadway Cares to produce small editions of performer signed Hirschfeld prints to raise funds for both non-profits. For more information on his work, visit Erlick-Group.com.

Emily McGill

is a multi-disciplinary artist and recovering Broadway publicist. At Columbia University's Spirituality Mind Body Institute, she is earning her M.A. in Psychology focusing on spirituality. Emily is a youth member of the American Psychological Association, International Association of Applied Psychology, Academy for the Advancement of Postmaterialist Sciences, and the Scientific & Medical Network. She has credits on 20 Broadway shows, including the Tony Award winners A Raisin in the Sun starring Denzel Washington, Memphis, Billy Elliot, and Disney's The Lion King. For more, visit IvyLeagueWitch.com.

Edwin Schloss

is a native New Yorker. He received his B.F.A. from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts where he majored in playwriting, so, naturally, he became a money manager. He worked with his father, the famed investor, Walter Schloss, for over twenty five years. After retirement, he was a member of the Broadway League as a Tony Voter. In 2010, Edwin received a Tony Award for best revival of a musical for La Cage aux Folles. He resides in New Canaan, Connecticut with his wife, Maureen. They are blessed to have two wonderful daughters, Katie & Emily.

“We are delighted that our board is getting both bigger and better.” says Lynn Surry, President of The Al Hirschfeld Foundation. “All three of these new members bring different attributes and ideas to the table, and all are admirers of Al Hirschfeld and believe in the mission of the Foundation. Jim has used his extensive network to create projects that both fulfill our mission and raise funds, and his election to the board just deepens his commitment. We have been working with Emily on a project to be announced soon and we really value her fresh approach to our activities. Ed is a returning board member and has long been a Hirschfeld friend, collector and supporter to the Foundation. I am so excited what this board can do."

About the Al Hirschfeld Foundation

The mission of the Al Hirschfeld Foundation is to promote interest in the theater and visual arts by supporting non-profit museums, libraries, theaters and similar cultural institutions. The Foundation fulfills its mission through grants and exhibitions of Hirschfeld's art. The Foundation maintains an extensive collection of Hirschfeld artworks and lends and/or donates pieces to institutions all over the world. Another primary mission is arts education, which the Foundation does primarily with the Hirschfeld Arts Curriculum. Created in conjunction with the New York City Board of Education, The Hirschfeld Arts Curriculum is an innovative visual/performing arts education program based on Hirschfeld's art to engage students K through 12 in a variety of arts activities. Our programs encourage writing, reading, researching, observing, movement and performance to learn about the arts, its history, and the opportunities for education and employment in the arts field. The web based Al Hirschfeld curriculum is easy to use, and is intended to be a free resource for teachers and students.





