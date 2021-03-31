Actors' Equity Association to Sponsor Webinar on Vaccines and the Theatre Industry







Actors' Equity Association has announced a webinar for workers to learn more about the COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, April 7, 12 p.m. ET. The webinar, in partnership with the Adult Vaccine Access Coalition, is open to members, non-members and anyone working in the arts.

"The broad availability of COVID vaccines is already impacting the landscape of reopening the American theatre industry. And as we know, the recovery of live performance will reinvigorate local and state economies across the country," said Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association. "That said, we know that our members have reasonable, thoughtful questions about the process and the science. So we are grateful to AVAC for connecting us with world-class experts in the field who can help us understand the development, safety and efficacy of the vaccines, as well as discuss initial vaccination experiences and the work being done to ensure equitable distribution."

Shindle will moderate a conversation open to the public with top epidemiologists (panel still in formation), including CDR David Fitter, MD (CDR, USPHS) who serves as the Branch Chief with the Immunization Systems Branch within the Global Immunization Division at the Center for Global Health, and who has also served multiple rotations as a co-lead for the Vaccine Task Force in CDC's COVID-19 Response; and Peter Marks, MD, PhD, a hematologist with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA), who is the director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, which is responsible for assuring the safety and effectiveness of biological products such as vaccines. The panelists will answer questions submitted by Equity members to address topics such as vaccine safety and access, vaccinating theatrical workforces and testing vaccinating workers for COVID-19.

Equity members and the public alike can sign up here.