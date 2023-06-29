Actors' Equity Association Releases Statement on Supreme Court Ruling Ending Affirmative Action in Higher Education







Actors’ Equity Association, the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre, has issued the following statement in response to the news that the Supreme Court has put an end to affirmative action in higher education:

“Actors’ Equity Association has long supported affirmative action as a key strategy for ensuring the equitable inclusion of those who face discrimination – in education, in employment and in the world at large. Today’s Supreme Court decision claims to establish ‘race neutrality’ in educational admissions; in reality, it places barriers in the way of people of color who seek opportunities to learn, to work and to grow. We disagree with the court’s decision in the strongest possible terms and resolve to continue fighting for a society – and a theatre industry – that creates openings for everyone to pursue their dreams.”



ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks





