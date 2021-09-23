Actors' Equity Association Issues Request For Proposal For Member Portal Upgrades







Actors' Equity Association, the national union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers working in live theatre, today issued a request for proposal (RFP) to complete a user experience assessment and platform upgrade of its membership portal, the internal website that members use to interact with the union.

The request for proposal is the next step in responding to a set of technology-related resolutions passed during Equity's first-ever delegate convention this past April. Equity engaged the consulting services of Pariveda Solutions, Inc. in response to requests for further investment in Equity's website and other tools. Pariveda worked with Equity members and staff to conduct a discovery process to clarify what elements of Equity's technology would most benefit. That process resulted in the current RFP.

The deadline for questions is September 30, and responses are due October 13 with an award expected by end of October. Project work will be expected to begin in November and continue into 2022.

The request for proposal is open to all firms. The full RFP is available at https://actorsequity.org/aboutequity/RFP.