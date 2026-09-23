Actors' Equity Association Endorses Betty McCollum for Congress

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​Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse Betty McCollum's reelection campaign for the United States House of Representatives (MN4), on behalf of more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.

'Betty McCollum serves constituents in and around the Twin Cities, one of the most vibrant theatre markets in the country, and she knows the value the arts industry provides,' said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “As a member of the House's Interior Committee, she helps oversee public arts funding, and we are so excited to partner with her as she continues to advocate for policies that expand job opportunities for arts workers.'

Rep. Betty McCollum said:

'I'm honored to receive the support of Actors' Equity Association in my re-election campaign in recognition of my support for safe, high-quality working conditions, good-paying jobs with strong benefits, and the right to collectively bargain for their members. As an Interior-Environment appropriator, I will continue working to protect and strengthen federal funding for the arts community so Actors' Equity Association members can continue to bring thrilling and captivating entertainment to audiences across the country to enjoy.'

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, stronger federal and state arts funding, a prevailing wage in the arts, a strong minimum wage, universal federal health care, tax fairness, racial justice, gun violence prevention and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 13 Hrs 04 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go







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