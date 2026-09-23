Actors' Equity Association Endorses Betty McCollum for Congress
The endorsement recognizes McCollum's support for arts funding and workers' rights in the Twin Cities theatre market.
Actors' Equity Association's National Council has voted to endorse Betty McCollum's reelection campaign for the United States House of Representatives (MN4), on behalf of more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.
'Betty McCollum serves constituents in and around the Twin Cities, one of the most vibrant theatre markets in the country, and she knows the value the arts industry provides,' said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “As a member of the House's Interior Committee, she helps oversee public arts funding, and we are so excited to partner with her as she continues to advocate for policies that expand job opportunities for arts workers.'
Rep. Betty McCollum said:
'I'm honored to receive the support of Actors' Equity Association in my re-election campaign in recognition of my support for safe, high-quality working conditions, good-paying jobs with strong benefits, and the right to collectively bargain for their members. As an Interior-Environment appropriator, I will continue working to protect and strengthen federal funding for the arts community so Actors' Equity Association members can continue to bring thrilling and captivating entertainment to audiences across the country to enjoy.'
Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, stronger federal and state arts funding, a prevailing wage in the arts, a strong minimum wage, universal federal health care, tax fairness, racial justice, gun violence prevention and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.
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